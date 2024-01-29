Mesirow Advises Bellwyck Packaging Inc. on its Sale to Max Solutions

Rick Weil and Melanie Yermack served as transaction leads

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow is proud to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Bellwyck Packaging Inc. ("Bellwyck Packaging", "Bellwyck" or the "Company") on its sale to Max Solutions ("MAX").

Bellwyck is among Canada's highest quality producers of folding cartons, labels, and rigid packaging and focuses on the pharmaceutical, health & beauty and horticulture end markets, among others. Bellwyck operates three manufacturing sites located in Ontario and British Columbia.

Jeff Sziklai and John Vella, Co-CEOs and Co-Owners of Bellwyck Packaging commented, "Bellwyck Packaging has always been about great people and great clients and joining the MAX Solutions Team will enhance our offerings to customers, broaden opportunities for our employees and be a strong catalyst for growth into the future. Throughout the process we were impressed by Mesirow's sector expertise, relationships and their commitment to delivering an exceptional outcome for the investors, as well as helping us find the right partner to support our next stage of growth."

Rick Weil and Melanie Yermack, Managing Directors of Mesirow Investment Banking who led the transaction, commented: "We are grateful for the opportunity to have advised Bellwyck on this transaction. Bellwyck and Max Solutions share a commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction, and the combination creates a differentiated leader in premium packaging. We look forward to following the Company's continued success with its new partner, Max Solutions."

The sale of Bellwyck Packaging represents another successful assignment completed by Mesirow Investment Banking. Mesirow is one of the most active advisors in the packaging sector, having completed over 200 packaging transactions in recent years. Committed to leveraging extensive sector-specific expertise across industry groups and nurturing deep longstanding relationships, Mesirow has a proven track record of completing highly tailored and successful transactions on behalf of its clients.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

About Bellwyck Packaging

Bellwyck is committed to a culture of innovation, quality and customer excellence and has over 80 years of experience in premium packaging serving the pharma & healthcare, cosmetics & fragrance, wine & spirits and confectionary markets. Bellwyck has become the go to partner for some of the world's most successful and recognized brands seeking turnkey packaging solutions. For more information, visit www.bellwyck.com.

