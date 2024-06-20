Mesirow Advises Beyer Graphics on its Sale to Resource Label Group, a Portfolio Company of Ares Management

"The Mesirow team was exceptional from start to finish" - Dan Beyer, President & Co-Owner of Beyer Graphics Post this

Dan Beyer, President & Co-Owner of Beyer Graphics said, "The Mesirow team was exceptional from start to finish. We are grateful for Mesirow's expert guidance in identifying RLG as the ideal partner to support our continued growth, our customers, and our employees."

"Beyer Graphics is a highly respected producer of folding cartons in the healthcare sector," said Melanie Yermack, Managing Director of Mesirow Investment Banking. "RLG and its specialty division RLG Healthcare is an ideal partner for the business, allowing Beyer Graphics to service its customers more fully with a comprehensive healthcare packaging offering. We look forward to following the Company's continued growth and success."

The sale of Beyer Graphics represents another successful healthcare packaging transaction completed by Mesirow Investment Banking. Mesirow is one of the most active advisors in the packaging sector, having completed more than 200 transactions in the last 25 years. By leveraging extensive sector-specific expertise across industry groups and nurturing deep longstanding relationships, Mesirow has amassed a proven track record of highly tailored and successful transactions on behalf of its clients.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms.

About Beyer Graphics

Beyer Graphics was founded by William Beyer, Sr. in 1982 as a provider of packaging solutions. Operating in a 71,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility located in Commack, NY, Beyer Graphics is proud to have maintained client relationships that go back to its founding more than 30 years ago. For more information, visit www.beyergraphics.com.

About Resource Label Group

Resource Label Group, LLC is a leading full-service provider of label and packaging solutions with a diverse product offering which includes pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, flexible packaging, RFID/NFC technology, sustainable product solutions, scent activation technology, industrial solutions, healthcare packaging and fulfillment services. RLG provides products and services for the food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and technology industries. Headquartered in Franklin, TN and with thirty-one locations across the U.S. and Canada, RLG provides national leadership and scale to deliver capabilities, technologies, systems, and creative solutions that customers require. RLG is a portfolio company of Ares Management Corporation. For additional information, visit www.resourcelabel.com.

