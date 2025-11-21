Procurant is a fully integrated, cloud-native SaaS platform with embedded artificial intelligence ("AI") and predictive intelligence, purpose-built for perishables suppliers, growers, retail grocers and foodservice operators to support real-time collaboration, operational efficiency, and end-to-end visibility to modernize supply chain management and food safety processes.

Mesirow acted as the exclusive financial advisor on this transaction, highlighting the firm's continued success in the technology & services sector.

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Procurant LLC ("Procurant" or the "Company") on its sale to GrubMarket, Inc. ("GrubMarket").

Mesirow Advises Procurant LLC on its Sale to GrubMarket, Inc. | Shane McDaniel, Managing Director at Mesirow Investment Banking

Founded in 2019, Procurant offers an AI-powered SaaS platform built for the perishables supply chain, enabling produce suppliers, retail grocers and foodservice organizations to collaborate, transact and manage food safety processes from farm to store in real-time. The platform delivers best-in-class technology and innovative end-to-end visibility solutions to address the core challenges of the dynamic perishables food sector delivering greater efficiency and significant cost savings for its customers.

Eric Peters, President and CEO of Procurant, said, "Joining forces with GrubMarket marks a pivotal moment for Procurant, uniting two visionary companies committed to transforming the perishables supply chain. We are grateful for Mesirow's guidance and expertise, which were instrumental in achieving this exciting next chapter."

"We are honored to have advised Procurant on its acquisition by GrubMarket, bringing together two highly complementary and disruptive technology platforms transforming the perishables food supply chain," said Shane McDaniel, Managing Director at Mesirow Investment Banking. "This partnership strengthens Procurant's ability to broaden its strategic reach across the industry while strengthening GrubMarket's enterprise AI and SaaS procurement and food safety solutions."

The sale of Procurant marks another successful technology & services transaction completed by Mesirow Investment Banking. In recent years, the firm has completed more than 350 transactions across its verticals. With deep industry expertise, long-standing client relationships and a commitment to delivering tailored solutions, Mesirow continues to build a proven track record of highly successful transactions.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

About Procurant

Procurant provides a modern, cloud-based platform for perishable goods procurement, enabling buyers and suppliers to collaborate in real-time while ensuring food safety, order accuracy and supply chain transparency. Learn more at www.procurant.com.

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket is the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally. As the enterprise AI solutions provider for the American food supply chain, a first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space, and a pioneer offering cutting-edge, AI-powered software-as-a-service solutions, GrubMarket uses technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket has also been named to the prestigious CNBC Disruptor 50 list for two consecutive years. GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. states and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.

