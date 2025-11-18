Mesirow Expands Capital Formation and Currency Solutions with Appointment of Matt McCormick

Brings more than 20 years of institutional sales, distribution and consulting experience.

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced the appointment of Matt McCormick as Managing Director, Capital Formation and Currency Solutions.

In this new role, McCormick will focus on the marketing and distribution of Mesirow's private capital and currency capabilities to institutional investors and consultants across North America. His appointment reflects Mesirow's ongoing commitment to expanding its institutional relationships and delivering differentiated investment solutions across markets.

It also underscores the firm's continued expansion of its alternatives and private capital capabilities, following the December 2024 acquisition of Bastion Management—now operating as Mesirow Alternative Credit—as part of a broader strategy to deepen its presence in private markets.

"Matt's leadership experience and deep institutional relationships align perfectly with Mesirow's client-first approach," said David Schrock, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Mesirow Capital Formation and Currency Solutions. "His proven ability to build trust with sophisticated investors and execute thoughtful market strategies will be a tremendous asset as we continue to broaden our institutional reach and enhance client outcomes."

McCormick joins Mesirow with more than two decades of experience across public and private markets. Most recently, he served as Head of Institutional Sales – North America at Alger Management, where he led a six-member distribution team while maintaining direct coverage of institutional and consultant-channel clients. Previously, he held senior positions at Barings LLC, Janus Henderson Investors, and AllianceBernstein, L.P., in addition to earlier roles with RogersCasey.

"I'm excited to join Mesirow at such a dynamic time in the firm's growth," said McCormick. "Mesirow's entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to partnership resonate deeply with me, and I look forward to helping institutional clients access the firm's excellent investment solutions."

Mesirow Capital Formation and Currency Solutions provides institutional investors with access to specialized currency management, private capital partnerships and co-investments, and tailored liquidity solutions designed to help achieve long-term risk and return objectives. The team partners closely with investors, consultants, and internal stakeholders to deliver customized, high-touch service and strategic insight across Mesirow's investment platforms.

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

