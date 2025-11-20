Mesirow appoints Nitay Laor as Director, Strategic Growth and Acquisitions, Mesirow Wealth Management.

Nitay will focus on strategic partnerships, acquisitions and advisor recruitment.

Newly developed role is designed to accelerate the firm's ongoing growth initiatives.

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced that Nitay Laor has joined Mesirow Wealth Management as Director, Strategic Growth and Acquisitions, a newly created role designed to accelerate the firm's continuing growth initiatives. In this role, Nitay will lead efforts to execute both organic and inorganic growth strategies, including strategic partnerships, acquisitions and advisor recruitment.

Mesirow Wealth Management Expansion Continues with Appointment of Nitay Laor as Director of Strategic Growth and Acquisitions

"Nitay's strategic insight, proven M&A expertise and understanding of the Mesirow culture make him uniquely positioned to drive our next phase of growth," said Brian Price, CEO of Mesirow Wealth Management. "His leadership will play a key role in strengthening our partnerships, expanding our reach, and furthering Mesirow's commitment to empowering clients and advisors alike."

Nitay brings deep expertise and a proven track record from his tenure at Mesirow Investment Banking, where he served as Vice President and led transaction execution across diverse industries such as industrials, business services, and packaging.

"I'm excited to take on this new role and continue advancing Mesirow Wealth Management's growth strategy," said Nitay Laor. "We have an incredible opportunity to expand our platform through strategic partnerships and advisor recruitment, while continuing to deliver the independent, personalized wealth management services that defines Mesirow."

This new role reflects a commitment to expanding access to exceptional advisors and comprehensive wealth planning - strengthening expertise, tailoring services, and broadening reach to meet the evolving needs of clients. This new hire follows the recent acquisitions of Front Barnett Associates, LLC and Price Wealth Management, which strengthened the firm's ability to serve high net worth clients and increased the firm's presence in southeast Florida. Mesirow Wealth Management also recently deepened its offerings through key hires with deep expertise in advanced tax and estate planning.

Earlier this year, Mesirow Wealth Management was recognized as a Barron's Top 100 RIA firm for the fifth consecutive year, and was ranked #9 on Crain's Chicago Business list of the "Largest Wealth Management Firms in the Chicago Area," reflecting Mesirow's strong and growing position among firms serving the region's most affluent clients. Additionally, four Mesirow Wealth Advisors were recognized by Forbes in their 2025 Best-in-State Advisors and 2025 Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State lists.

Mesirow Wealth Management has more than $13.9 billion in assets under management / assets under advisement,1 and Mesirow overall has $338.2 billion in assets under supervision.2 Learn more at mesirow.com/wealth.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Assets under management is as of 9.30.2025 and Assets under advisement is as of 6.30.2025. Some assets under advisement ("AUA") are on a 45-to-90-day lag due to time needed to confirm away assets.



"Assets under supervision" includes regulatory assets under management; assets under advisement; and non-securities currency assets under management. For these purposes: (1) regulatory assets under management ("RAUM") is calculated in accordance with Instruction 5A of Form ADV and includes all assets of securities portfolios (both discretionary and non-discretionary). (2) Some assets under advisement ("AUA") are on a 45-to-90-day lag due to time needed to confirm away assets. (3) Currency assets under management includes AUM associated with (i) active and passive currency risk management products $196.66 billion, (ii) non-fx overlay strategies such as equitization and beta overlays $1.09 billion, and (iii) alpha strategies $1.67 billion. In all such cases, AUM is calculated based on notional value of currency investments. Additionally, AUM for alpha strategies is adjusted because clients can select a volatility target (generally between 2% and 12% annualized), which is normalized to 2% in order to create a consistent depiction of alpha strategy AUM. This results in a "scaled" AUM, which is higher than the actual aggregate notional value of all alpha strategy portfolios if clients have selected a volatility target higher than 2%. As of 9.30.2025, the "unscaled" AUM for alpha strategies was $390.49 million. Alternative Credit assets under management are as of 6.30.2025 and include regulatory assets under management (gross asset value plus unfunded commitments). Some assets under advisement ("AUA") are on a 45-to-90-day lag due to time needed to confirm away assets. Private Equity assets under management are as of 6.30.2025 and are calculated by adding uncalled commitments and net asset value as of a period end. The most recent data is preliminary and estimated. Real Estate assets under management are as of 6.30.2025 and include regulatory assets under management (gross asset value plus unfunded commitments)

