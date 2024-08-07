Mesirow Advises The Kennedy Group, LLC on its Sale to Inovar Packaging Group

Rocky Pontikes (Senior Managing Director, Co-Head of Investment Banking) and Melanie Yermack (Managing Director, Co-Head of Packaging) served as transaction leads

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow is proud to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to The Kennedy Group, LLC ("The Kennedy Group" or the "Company") on its sale to Inovar Packaging Group ("Inovar").

Family-owned and operated since 1974, The Kennedy Group is a premier label and packaging platform with two facilities based in Willoughby, Ohio and Levittown, Pennsylvania. The Kennedy Group has a well-known reputation for being a highly innovative, customer-focused and employee-oriented business. With state-of-the-art pressure sensitive, roll-fed and RFID capabilities, the Company focuses on accounts in the beverage, agriculture, automotive, food, supply chain, health & beauty, industrial and household industries.

"We are excited to bring The Kennedy Group's 50 years of industry leadership to partner with Inovar. We believe combining these two companies under one platform creates a best-in-class organization," said Mike, Pat and Todd Kennedy, leaders of The Kennedy Group. "Mesirow's relationships and credibility in the label sector were crucial in delivering an ideal partner and exceptional outcome for The Kennedy Group's stakeholders, employees and valued customers."

Rocky Pontikes, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Investment Banking commented, "We were pleased to represent the Kennedys in this transaction." Melanie Yermack, Managing Director and Co-Head of Packaging added, "We continue to see strong interest in the label sector. The Kennedy Group's reputation, technical expertise and strong customer relationships differentiate the Company and yielded significant interest. We look forward to following The Kennedy Group's continued success in partnership with Inovar."

The sale of The Kennedy Group represents another successful label transaction completed by Mesirow Investment Banking. Mesirow is one of the most active advisors in the packaging industry, having completed more than 200 transactions in the last 25 years. By leveraging extensive sector-specific expertise across industry groups and nurturing deep longstanding relationships, Mesirow has amassed a proven track record of highly tailored and successful transactions on behalf of its clients.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms.

About The Kennedy Group

Headquartered in Willoughby, Ohio, with two sites in Ohio and one site in Levittown, Pennsylvania, The Kennedy Group is a family owned and operated business since 1974. A leader in providing market-tested and innovative labeling solutions to help customers package, promote, identify, and track their products. The Company builds long-term strategic relationships with its customers, provides a collaborative work environment for all its valued employees to thrive, and a philosophy of continuous improvement in all that they do.

About Inovar Packaging Group

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and with 11 locations nationally, Inovar Packaging Group is known for producing innovative prime labels, shrink sleeves, and extended content solutions to some of the nation's top brands. The Company is focused on delivering meaningful value for its customers, a great place to work for its employees, and transparent long-term relationships with its partners, ultimately to drive sustainable, market-leading growth for the company.

