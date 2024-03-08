Mesirow Advises Vivabox Solutions, LLC, a Portfolio Company of Lion Equity Partners, on its Sale to Veritiv Corporation

"It was an honor to represent Vivabox on this transaction" - Rocky Pontikes Post this

Vivabox is a full-service provider of customized, premium marketing solutions including tailored, multi-brand kitting solutions and packaging products for luxury and premium consumer brands. The Company helps brands grow and engage customers by providing innovative brand experiences that create immediate customer impact and deepen overall brand engagement. Vivabox is headquartered in Rockville, MD but provides solutions on a global scale to its clients.

Desiree Paquette, Chief Executive Officer of Vivabox Solutions, said "Mesirow's extensive sector expertise, key industry relationships and excellent execution capabilities played a crucial role in the successful pairing of Vivabox with a like-minded partner in Veritiv."

"It was an honor to represent Vivabox on this transaction and we are excited to have reached a successful outcome," said Rocky Pontikes, Co-Head of Investment Banking. "The Company has built a remarkable reputation in the market by providing quality solutions and best-in-class client service. Vivabox and Veritiv's partnership positions the Company for compelling long-term strategic growth."

Jim Levitas, Co-Founder of Lion Equity Partners added, "We want to express our sincere appreciation to the Mesirow team for their professionalism and execution of a seamless process that identified the ideal partner for Vivabox. We look forward to watching Vivabox's continued success under Veritiv's ownership."

The sale of Vivabox represents another successful business services and distribution & supply chain assignment completed by Mesirow Investment Banking. Mesirow Investment Banking has completed over 325 transactions in recent years across its covered verticals. Committed to leveraging extensive sector-specific expertise across industry groups and nurturing deep longstanding relationships, Mesirow has a proven track record of completing highly tailored and successful transactions on behalf of its clients.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

About Vivabox

Vivabox provides an end-to-end suite of services, including unique turnkey solutions from concept and design to project management, kitting, sourcing, and distribution. The Company serves a global client base across three main locations in Rockville, MD, Dallas, TX, and Scottsdale, AZ. For more information, visit www.vivaboxsolutions.com.

About Lion Equity Partners

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Lion Equity Partners is an operations-focused private equity firm specializing in corporate divestitures and special situations. Lion's investment strategy is centered on creating value in its portfolio companies through a combination of operational improvements, organic growth, and strategic add-on acquisitions. The firm leverages its strategic, financial, and operational expertise to build businesses that will create long-term value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.lionequity.com.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation, headquartered in Atlanta, is a leading full-service provider of packaging, JanSan and hygiene products, services and solutions. Additionally, Veritiv provides print and publishing products. Serving customers in a wide range of industries both in North America and globally, Veritiv has distribution centers throughout the U.S. and Mexico, and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments visit www.veritiv.com.

