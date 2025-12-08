Mesirow Again Named a Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments

Inclusion on 2025 list marks the seventh time Mesirow has received this recognition.

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced that Pensions & Investments (P&I) recognized the firm as a 2025 Best Places to Work in Money Management. This is the seventh time Mesirow has been recognized by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing, as a Best Places to Work in Money Management.

"At Mesirow, our people are our greatest asset. This recognition reflects our dedication to cultivating an environment where every colleague can thrive, innovate, and make a meaningful impact," said Richard S. Price, Executive Chairman. "We are honored to be included among the industry's best and remain committed to investing in our clients, our communities, and our culture."

Now in its 14th year, the Best Places to Work in Money Management program identifies and honors the top employers in the industry. The rigorous two-part evaluation process, conducted in partnership with Workforce Research Group, assessed workplace policies, practices, and employee experience. This recognition underscores Mesirow's ongoing commitment to fostering a collaborative, inclusive, and purpose-driven culture where employees are empowered to deliver exceptional results for clients and communities.

This honor aligns with other notable industry accolades Mesirow has received in 2025, including Best Places to Work in Crain's Chicago Business, Top 100 RIA Firms by Barron's, and Best Places to Work by the South Florida Business Journal.

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture," said P&I Editor-in-Chief Julie Tatge. "In doing so, they're helping their employees, clients and their businesses succeed." For a complete list of the 2025 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles of the top firms, visit pionline.com/BPTW2025.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

