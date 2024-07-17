Mesirow Currency Management Expands Global Trading Team

Alex Foreman joins Mesirow Currency Management's 24-hour global trading team from Russell Investments

Foreman joins amid a 41% surge in trading volume and 38% AUM growth over the past three years1

CHICAGO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent employee-owned financial services firm, announced today that Alex Foreman has joined Mesirow Currency Management's trading team from Russell Investments. Foreman brings twelve years of strategy and execution expertise and joins a highly skilled trading team that averages over 20 years of experience and serves a global institutional client base on a 24-hour basis.

"We're excited to have Alex join the team," said Joe Hoffman, CFA, CEO of Mesirow Currency Management. "Last year our trading volume exceeded $715 billion and our AUM has continued to increase every year for the past ten years. Our commitment to our clients is our top priority, and we've been happy to be able to add new team members to the group as our client offerings have expanded and our long-term partnerships with institutions around the world have grown."

Before joining Mesirow, Alex spent over a decade at Russell Investments as a currency portfolio manager and FX trader. In his roles, he specialized in customizing solutions for clients and identifying ways to minimize transaction costs.

About Mesirow Currency Management

With more than $169B in currency assets,1 Mesirow Currency Management has been delivering innovative, customized currency solutions to institutional clients globally since 1990. Being a private, employee-owned firm, Mesirow is free from many conflicts of interest associated with bank-affiliated organizations or publicly held firms and is fully aligned with the interests of its clients. Mesirow Currency Management is a signatory to the FX Global Code of Conduct and is a member of the FXPA.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms.

