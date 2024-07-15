Mesirow Investment Banking Names Rick Weil and Melanie Yermack Co-Heads of Packaging

Mesirow is one of the most active M&A advisors in the packaging sector, having completed more than 200 transactions in the last 25 years.

Expert team serves as middle market investment banking advisor to entrepreneurs, financial sponsors, and large corporations.

CHICAGO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced the promotion of Rick Weil and Melanie Yermack to Co-Heads of Packaging for Mesirow Investment Banking. Together they will drive packaging sector strategy and continue to serve a growing base of clients through their extensive industry expertise, strong relationships, and a remarkable commitment to service.

"I am excited for the opportunity to drive continued growth for our Packaging team," said Rick Weil. "Our team is dedicated to serving our clients with integrity, hard work, and excellent outcomes."

With more than 40 years of combined investment banking leadership and experience, Rick and Melanie have built a strong reputation for success, excellent execution, and bold advocacy for clients. "We are proud to be one of the most active M&A advisors to the packaging sector," said Melanie Yermack. "Mesirow's Packaging team maintains deep relationships across the packaging landscape, which have resulted in a long history of delivering successful outcomes for clients. I look forward to further partnering with Rick and continuing to grow our presence in the middle market through hard work and dedication to our clients."

"These well-deserved promotions recognize Rick and Melanie's expertise and leadership in building Mesirow's Packaging investment banking practice," said Adam Oakley, Co-Head of Mesirow Investment Banking. "I look forward to the impact that they will continue to have in the packaging sector, one of Mesirow's ten core market segments."

Mesirow Investment Banking has completed more than 325 transactions in recent years across its covered industry verticals. With a focus on middle market M&A transactions, its clients include entrepreneurs, financial sponsors, and large corporations. Committed to leveraging extensive sector-specific expertise and nurturing deep longstanding relationships, Mesirow has a proven track record of completing highly tailored and successful transactions on behalf of its clients.

