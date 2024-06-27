Mesirow launches an integrated outsourced fiduciary program with Capital Group, home of American Funds – the fifth largest recordkeeper by number of plans 1

Mesirow continues to experience tremendous growth in service adoption

Mesirow's history of investing in technology enables growth organically but Mesirow is also eyeing growth through acquisition

CHICAGO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, announced the launch of its outsourced Fiduciary Partnership Services at Capital Group, home of American Funds. This integrated, outsourced fiduciary program is overseen by Mesirow Fiduciary Solutions, which delivers a full suite of fiduciary services to recordkeepers, sponsors, advisors and participants through easy-to-understand investment programs.

Mesirow Launches Fiduciary Partnership Services at Capital Group: Mike Annin, President of Mesirow Fiduciary Solutions

Capital Group will be Mesirow's 25th recordkeeper integration since the group's inception in 2006. With this newest launch, Mesirow will provide ERISA 3(21) and 3(38) Fiduciary Partnership Services to plan sponsor and their advisors that use Capital Group's turnkey products, RecordkeeperDirect and PlanPremier.

"We've had data connectivity to Capital Group in support of our fiduciary automation and white-labeled services for broker-dealers going back to 2019," said Michael Annin, President of Mesirow Fiduciary Solutions. "We are pleased to expand our existing partnership with Capital Group to include our advisor-friendly Fiduciary Partnership Programs."

This latest launch by Mesirow comes at an opportune time given the fiduciary and regulatory climate, extensive growth in small employer retirement plans and a need for advisors to leverage service provider partners more to service their plan sponsor clients at scale. Mesirow combines deep technology integration through recordkeepers with a comprehensive due diligence and automated reporting process to deliver robust outsourced fiduciary services to all stakeholders, including plan sponsors and advisors.

"Within the past decade, our services have experienced tremendous growth with a particular focus on the 3(38) fiduciary business model and advisor utilization. Even RIAs who can be a 3(38) themselves choose us because they see the value in outsourcing manager due diligence and fiduciary services in the small market," adds Annin. "As we have grown, we have also invested heavily in our technology, which enables us to increase scale organically but also allows us to look beyond organic growth and seek to acquire strategically."

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms.

Media

[email protected]

Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2024, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Investment management services provided through Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., Mesirow Institutional Investment Management, Inc. and Mesirow Financial Private Equity Advisors, Inc., all SEC-registered investment advisor, a CFTC registered commodity trading advisors and member of the NFA, or Mesirow Financial International UK, Ltd. ("MFIUK"), authorized and regulated by the FCA, depending on the jurisdiction.

Award recognition disclosures: mesirow.com/award-recognition-disclosures

Source: PLANSPONSOR Magazine 2023 Recordkeeping Survey

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.