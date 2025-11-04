Mesirow Opens Office in Geneva, Strengthens Commitment to Swiss Currency Management Clients

Mesirow Financial Switzerland SA opens in Geneva.

Senior Client Relationship Managers to provide in-market client support and currency management expertise.

Mesirow has been managing currency risk for Swiss clients since 2004, with USD 50.2 billion in assets under management1 across 20 currency management clients in Switzerland.

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm based in Chicago, announced today the opening of a new office in Geneva to further support and provide in-market expertise for its local currency management clients. Mesirow Currency has a long-standing presence in the Swiss market and is currently managing approximately USD 50.2 billion in assets across 20 clients in Switzerland.

L to R: Yves Perreard, Founder and CEO of PPI and Joe Hoffman, CEO of Mesirow Currency

This milestone represents the natural continuation of a partnership with Swiss-based Perreard Partners Investment SA (PPI), with whom Mesirow has collaborated closely since 2004 to deliver tailored currency management solutions to institutional clients across Switzerland.

"Our enduring collaboration in Switzerland has been built on trust, expertise and a shared commitment to client success," said Joe Hoffman, CEOof Mesirow Currency. "The establishment of Mesirow Financial Switzerland SA represents the next logical step in continuing that legacy and deepening our engagement with Swiss clients."

Yves Perreard, founder and CEO of PPI, will accompany this next phase of development as a consultant to Mesirow Financial Switzerland SA, ensuring continuity of client relationships, values and expertise. In addition, two Senior Client Relationship Managers have joined the Geneva office, bringing deep knowledge of the Swiss market and long-standing client relationships that will strengthen Mesirow's ability to deliver bespoke currency management solutions.

With over 20 years of experience delivering tailored currency risk management products, Mesirow remains committed to combining global expertise with local insight, ensuring its clients continue to receive stability, excellence, and the custom solutions and trusted partnership they've come to expect from Mesirow Currency.

About Mesirow Currency

With more than $199B in currency assets,1Mesirow Currency delivers innovative, customized currency solutions to institutional clients globally. Being a private, employee-owned firm, Mesirow is free from many conflicts of interest associated with bank-affiliated organizations or publicly held firms and is fully aligned with the interests of its clients.

Mesirow Currency offers passive and dynamic currency risk management, currency for return (alpha), and outsourced trading solutions.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

