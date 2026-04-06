ORLANDO, Fla., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com, a nationally recognized leader in mesothelioma patient education and cancer resources, is marking a major milestone: its Mesothelioma Support Group has now connected more than 500 patients, caregivers and family members since its launch in 2013. For a disease affecting fewer than 1 in 100,000 people in the United States, building a community of that size represents a remarkable achievement.

Licensed mental health counselor Dana Nolan moderates the monthly virtual meeting, joined by registered nurse and board-certified Patient Advocate Karen Selby. For more than 150 sessions spanning 13 years, they've created a space where patients, caregivers and family members can share their journeys, exchange advice and find encouragement, fostering a sense of community that, for many, isn't available closer to home.

"Every month, I see firsthand how our group members benefit from connecting with other people dealing with mesothelioma as either a patient or a caregiver," Nolan said. "Participants regularly express gratitude for having a place each month to talk to others who are living with this very rare diagnosis."

Nolan said the group has evolved over the years to better meet its participants' needs, shifting its format to prioritize open discussion and connection.

"People don't attend our group to hear me or Karen Selby, our co-facilitator, talk. They come to have the opportunity to meet others going through the same thing," Nolan continued. "My role is to create a safe place where everyone has the opportunity to share, feel heard and have their experiences validated."

Kevin Hession, a mesothelioma patient and longtime group participant, said the support made a difference he couldn't imagine going without.

"I absolutely would [recommend it]. In fact, I wouldn't know how you would deal with mesothelioma if you didn't have something like this kind of support group," Hession said. "I just don't know how you could go through this."

The group meets monthly and is open to mesothelioma patients, caregivers and family members. To learn more or register, visit https://www.asbestos.com/support-group/.

A Trusted Resource for Cancer Patients and Families

For nearly 20 years, Asbestos.com has served as one of the nation's most trusted resources for people with mesothelioma and other asbestos-related diseases. Since 2006, The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com has served more than half of all U.S. mesothelioma patients, providing comprehensive support at no cost to patients and families.

Mesothelioma patients, caregivers and loved ones can connect with the organization's expert support team, including board-certified Patient Advocates, registered nurses, physicians and veterans benefits specialists who provide personalized assistance with medical, legal, financial and emotional needs.

Every resource Asbestos.com publishes is reviewed and fact-checked thanks to leading mesothelioma specialists, including top doctors, surgeons, oncologists, medical researchers, as well as legal experts, ensuring the highest standards of accuracy and reliability.

Media Contacts:

Walter Pacheco

Managing Editor

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Kailene De Leon

PR Specialist

[email protected], (407) 476-6861

About: The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com is the nation's most trusted resource for people facing mesothelioma, serving more than half of all U.S. patients since 2006. Our support team includes board-certified Patient Advocates, registered nurses, doctors and veterans who provide comprehensive assistance across medical, legal, financial and emotional needs at no cost to patients and families. Top experts, including leading mesothelioma doctors, surgeons, oncologists, lawyers and researchers, review and fact-check all of our content to ensure accuracy and reliability. Through these efforts, The Mesothelioma Center has built a community of survivors, specialists and advocates dedicated to guiding families throughout their mesothelioma journeys.

SOURCE The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com