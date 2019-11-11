Message from Supreme Knight Carl Anderson on Veterans Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knights of Columbus has counted hundreds of thousands of veterans as members, and we recently highlighted two who received the Medal of Honor. This Veterans Day, we recognize all the everyday heroes who have served their country in uniform in all the nations where our Order has a presence. No matter where or when they served, on this Veterans Day we honor those who stepped up and sacrificed for family, freedom and faith. May God bless them, even as we thank them.

About the Knights of Columbus Support for Veterans

Established in 1882, some of the very first members of the Knights of Columbus were veterans of the American Civil War. Since that time, hundreds of thousands of veterans have become members of the Knights, and there are 67 Knights councils presently active on military bases around the world.

The Knights has also prioritized the support of veterans outside our membership since our founding. We established recreation centers for military personnel with the motto "Everybody welcome. Everything free" during World War I and provided tuition-free education and a job bank for more than 300,000 veterans of that war. We printed more than 600,000 Catholic prayer books for U.S. and Canadian troops in Afghanistan, and we partner with the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, to sponsor Warriors to Lourdes, an international pilgrimage to France to help veterans heal from physical, psychological and moral injuries.

Many of our 15,000 councils also find ways to support and honor veterans in their communities. You can read about these efforts and adapt articles for your own publications by visiting the K of C News Hub.

SOURCE Knights of Columbus