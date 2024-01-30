Messari Expands Market Intelligence Services to Europe

Dublin will serve as the location for Messari's newly established European hub.

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Messari , a leading provider of digital asset markets intelligence products, today announced its strategic expansion into Europe with the establishment of its new entity in Dublin. This expansion will empower Messari to provide the tools and support for Europe-based businesses, compliance teams, builders, and investors in the region to seamlessly and diligently engage with the digital assets economy.

With this expansion into Europe, Messari remains unwavering in its mission to provide advanced digital assets market intelligence and data-driven solutions on a global scale. This expansion is a testament to Messari's confidence in the region's robust economy and growing appetite for innovative financial technology.

"We are excited to build on our company's success by extending our presence into Europe. This expansion is influenced by the region's significant impact on shaping our industry," said Messari Founder and CEO Ryan Selkis. "Europe's sophisticated regulatory framework and Dublin's strategic location make the city an easy choice for our expansion. As we move into Europe, we aim to serve as a driving force behind the adoption of digital assets among international businesses and individuals."

The European expansion follows the company's recent expansion into Asia in November. Messari has established itself as a reliable resource in the U.S. for providing tailored products and services designed to empower teams and drive productivity and efficiency. Offering a range of products, Messari has become a trusted source for those interested in navigating the digital assets economy. For more details on Messari's Enterprise, Pro, and Protocol Reporting offerings, please visit messari.io.

About Messari

Founded in 2018, Messari is the leading provider of digital asset markets intelligence products that help professionals navigate digital assets/Web3 with confidence. We bring transparency and smarter qualitative and quantitative analytics to the industry by combining a global research database with a comprehensive suite of data visualization and asset discovery tools. We help drive smarter participation in digital assets from individuals and institutions alike. Learn more at messari.io.

Media Contact: Mary Dawson, [email protected]