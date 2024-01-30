Messari Expands Market Intelligence Services to Europe

News provided by

Messari

30 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Dublin will serve as the location for Messari's newly established European hub.

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Messari, a leading provider of digital asset markets intelligence products, today announced its strategic expansion into Europe with the establishment of its new entity in Dublin. This expansion will empower Messari to provide the tools and support for Europe-based businesses, compliance teams, builders, and investors in the region to seamlessly and diligently engage with the digital assets economy.

With this expansion into Europe, Messari remains unwavering in its mission to provide advanced digital assets market intelligence and data-driven solutions on a global scale. This expansion is a testament to Messari's confidence in the region's robust economy and growing appetite for innovative financial technology.

"We are excited to build on our company's success by extending our presence into Europe. This expansion is influenced by the region's significant impact on shaping our industry," said Messari Founder and CEO Ryan Selkis. "Europe's sophisticated regulatory framework and Dublin's strategic location make the city an easy choice for our expansion. As we move into Europe, we aim to serve as a driving force behind the adoption of digital assets among international businesses and individuals."

The European expansion follows the company's recent expansion into Asia in November. Messari has established itself as a reliable resource in the U.S. for providing tailored products and services designed to empower teams and drive productivity and efficiency. Offering a range of products, Messari has become a trusted source for those interested in navigating the digital assets economy. For more details on Messari's Enterprise, Pro, and Protocol Reporting offerings, please visit messari.io.

About Messari
Founded in 2018, Messari is the leading provider of digital asset markets intelligence products that help professionals navigate digital assets/Web3 with confidence. We bring transparency and smarter qualitative and quantitative analytics to the industry by combining a global research database with a comprehensive suite of data visualization and asset discovery tools. We help drive smarter participation in digital assets from individuals and institutions alike. Learn more at messari.io.

Media Contact: Mary Dawson, [email protected]

Also from this source

Messari étend ses services d'intelligence du marché à l'Europe

Messari, l'un des principaux fournisseurs de produits de renseignement sur les marchés des actifs numériques, a annoncé aujourd'hui son expansion...

Messari breidt diensten voor marktintelligentie uit naar Europa

Messari, een toonaangevend leverancier van producten voor intelligentie inzake digitale activamarkten, kondigde vandaag zijn strategische uitbreiding ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.