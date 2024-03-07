BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management has accepted Messer's bid for the Federal Helium System and the company will move forward to the necessary regulatory reviews to acquire the assets.

"Messer is fully committed to the future success of the Helium System, as evidenced by Messer's safe and reliable operation of the System's Cliffside Gas Plant since May 2022," said Elena Skvortsova, President and CEO, Messer Americas.

Messer Bid for Federal Helium Assets Accepted by BLM

The Federal Helium System was auctioned by the General Services Administration (GSA) on January 25, 2024, in accordance with the Helium Stewardship Act of 2013, which required the Bureau of Land Management to sunset its management of the System and follow a statutory disposal process. The Helium System includes helium molecules stored in the caverns in Amarillo, Texas, as well as the Cliffside field, wells and gathering system, the 423-mile-long crude helium pipeline, and additional operational assets.

The accepted bid must now undergo required antitrust review by the Department of Justice. The company will also work with regulators across multiple states to comply with local laws and regulations.

"Messer intends to be a responsible operator and steward of this critical asset for decades to come, continuing to serve the many industries that rely on this vital resource that enables key technology and innovation in multiple sectors of the economy," Skvortsova added.

About Messer



Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers 125 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronics gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations.

Messer Americas is part of the Messer SE & Co. KGaA, representing an approximately $4.4 billion USD enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com.

SOURCE Messer North America, Inc.