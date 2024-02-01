Messer Emerges as High Bidder in GSA Auction for Helium Assets

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Messer officially acknowledged today that it is the high bidder for the two lots of Federal helium assets, including the Federal Helium System, auctioned by the General Services Administration (GSA) on January 25, 2024.

"We are pleased with the outcome of the GSA auction," said Elena Skvortsova, President and CEO, Messer Americas. "Messer is committed to providing a safe and reliable supply of this vital resource that is used in many industries including scientific, medical and defense applications."

Selected by the Department of Interior's Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to operate the Cliffside Gas Plant at Amarillo, Texas in April 2022, Messer has safely, reliably and successfully run the plant over the past 20 months.

"We want to thank the BLM for its trust in Messer over the last two years, and we look forward to cooperating with the BLM, GSA, and other government regulators to complete the necessary requirements to transfer ownership and operation of the assets," Skvortsova added.

Messer is prepared to complete the transaction with the GSA and other US regulators and is confident that it possesses the technical abilities and expertise to own and operate these critical assets responsibly and with the public interest in mind.

About Messer



Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers 125 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronics gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations.

Messer Americas is part of the Messer SE & Co. KGaA, representing an approximately $4.4 billion USD enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com.

