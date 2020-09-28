Messer Highlights Pandemic-Tested National Medical Gas Delivery Network at ASHE 2020

"Messer remains laser-focused on offering reliable bulk oxygen supply and emergency response systems," said Chris Ebeling, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, U.S. Bulk at Messer. "We are focused solely on bulk gases, and our experienced team met hospitals' supply challenges even as oxygen demand surged at rates exceeding 5 times baseline usage during the New York City outbreak. We increased oxygen production and maintained continuity of supply by reallocating distribution resources."

In addition, Messer deployed both engineers and technicians to customer locations, drawing on their deep expertise to implement creative technical solutions to ensure that hospitals maintained their oxygen supply, despite the increased demand. Additionally, Messer's Hospital Services team helped hospitals upgrade medical bulk equipment and increase capacity for future needs.

As the outbreak in New York subsided, Messer took its emergency learnings nationwide to assist hospital engineers. Providing guidance on bulk medical equipment capacities allowed the hospitals to plan for virus-related increases in oxygen demand.

Hospital Services – Design, Build, Provide

Messer will also highlight its key Hospital Services capabilities offering, which delivers turnkey medical gas solutions from conception to commissioning. Working with the medical facility, Messer's Hospital Services Engineering team will manage project "Design" and engineering, the "Build" of all the required construction scopes, and the "Provision" of the medical gas equipment. This is all completed with continuity of supply, service and maintenance.

To learn more about Messer's healthcare operations or the Design, Build, Provide offering, visit: https://www.messer-us.com/healthcare.

About Messer

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world, and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers over 120 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty, and electronic gases and safely delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Messer Americas is part of Messer Group, representing a USD 3.5 billion enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com.

SOURCE Messer Americas