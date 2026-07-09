Messy Bee Studio Brings Creative Buzz to Downtown Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Md., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new creative buzz in town as Messy Bee Studio opens its doors at 23 W Potomac St., welcoming the Brunswick community into a bright, joyful space for color, creativity, and hands-on fun. With a flexible schedule of classes, workshops, and open studio hours, it's a place for artists of every age to explore and play.

Messy Bee Studio

Inspired by the fluffy, joyful bees that spread beauty simply by doing what they love, Messy Bee Studio celebrates the magic that comes from creative mess-making. It's a place where ideas bloom, community grows, and everyone is encouraged to explore, play, and create together.

Founder Megan Hunter discovered her passion for art education back in 2015 when she was unexpectedly asked to teach a children's class at a community gallery. One class turned into a calling, leading her to teach privately, write grants, and recently join the Brunswick Arts Council as an instructor. When the former karate studio downtown became available, fellow local artists encouraged her to take the leap and transform it into a dedicated creative hub for Brunswick.

A highlight of the new studio is the community-centered creative re-use area. Residents can donate interesting recyclables, leftover craft supplies, and "cool trash" that might otherwise be tossed. These materials are reimagined in classes and open studio sessions, empowering artists to build sculptures, dioramas, inventions, and anything their imaginations spark—while also promoting sustainability.

Megan and her family fell in love with Brunswick after a spontaneous stop during her first pregnancy, and years later proudly settled into their cozy 1910 home on the hill. The Hunters can often be found biking along the towpath or cruising through town on a cargo e-bike loaded with art supplies, or kids.

Messy Bee Studio looks forward to becoming a creative gathering place for Brunswick neighbors, families, visitors, and aspiring artists.

For more information, class schedules, and updates:

Website: https://messybeestudio.com/

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/messybeestudio

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/messybeestudio/

ABOUT BRUNSWICK MAIN STREET

Brunswick Main Street is part of Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation that supports communities in their efforts to revitalize struggling downtowns while retaining their unique, historic characters. Dedicated to the economic success of its downtown, Brunswick Main Street, created in 2004, works to revitalize the charm and history and show residents and visitors why Downtown Brunswick is a great place to live, work, shop and play. To learn more about Brunswick Main Street and how you can get involved, please visit https://brunswickmainstreet.org/.

ABOUT THE CITY OF BRUNSWICK

The City of Brunswick is located in south-western Frederick County along the Potomac River, the C & O National Historic Park, and the MARC train line. Proud of its historic contribution as a railroad and canal hub to Frederick County's growth and development, Brunswick continues to attract commercial and residential growth with its easy proximity to urban centers, beautiful natural resources, award-winning schools, and small-town charm. Visit the City's official website at https://brunswickmd.gov/.

SOURCE Brunswick Main Street