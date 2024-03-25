MET-Rx Announces Contest to Train and Fuel with Georgia Bulldogs Star Tight End Brock Bowers on the Eve of the Draft

MET-Rx , a brand that's fueled performance for over three decades, kicks off "Train with Brock, Fuel with MET-Rx," a social media contest offering the chance to join Brock in his Napa, California hometown on Wednesday, April 24th– the day before first-round picks are made. Brock and the fan will train together and fuel together as Brock prepares for draft day.

Bowers, widely regarded by scouts as the most promising tight end in this year's draft class, is expected to be one of the top first-round prospects.

"As Brock's active nutrition partner, we're proud to have played a small part in fueling his phenomenal football career," said Bree Randall, MET-Rx marketing and innovation director. "Brock's unparalleled talent, work ethic, and character have inspired scores of student athletes and young fans, and with this contest, they'll have the chance to train with him as he prepares for draft day."

MET-Rx is a pioneer in sports nutrition, with a rich history of scientific research and innovation that has contributed to the success of countless athletes worldwide. With a focus on the power of protein and other essential nutrients, MET-Rx® has consistently developed products to support exercise recovery and athletic performance.

How to Enter for a Chance to Win

The "Train with Brock, Fuel with MET-Rx" contest kicks off on Instagram today, March 25th at 3:00pm ET and runs through April 10th, concluding at 12:59pm ET.

To enter, participants must:

Follow MET-Rx on Instagram at @officialmetrx

Like the Contest Post In the post's comments, nominate a high school or college athlete. Nominations could be for yourself or someone you know. Comments should explain why this person could benefit from a 1:1 training session with Brock and MET-Rx fuel to take their performance to the next level Must be 16 years of age or older and residing in the Continental U.S.



The lucky winner and one guest will embark on an all-expenses paid, one-night trip to Napa, California. This exclusive prize includes a 1:1 training session with Brock Bowers at a local facility and autographed memorabilia. To complement this experience, the winner will receive a MET-Rx product prize pack, ensuring they have the nutritional support needed to fuel their performance.

Selection of the winner will take place between April 11th and April 16th, with the grand prize announcement scheduled for April 24th. Candidates will be chosen based on the relevance and inspiration of their comments, followed by a direct message on Instagram with a qualifying call.

For more information about MET-Rx, visit: www.metrx.com

About 1440 Foods

1440 Foods is a sports and active nutrition company on a mission to energize people to unleash their potential with a focused portfolio of accessible, great-tasting health and wellness brands: Pure Protein® nutrition bars; Body Fortress® high efficacy protein powders; and MET-Rx® high-performance meal replacements. 1440 Foods brands can be purchased online at Amazon, or at a wide range of grocery, pharmacy, and convenience store chains nationwide such as Wal-Mart, Target, Kroger, Meijer, Walgreens, CVS, and convenience store chains. To learn more about 1440 Foods, visit www.1440Foods.com.

