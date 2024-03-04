Survey Finds 49% of Americans Resolve to Eat More Protein in 2024

To Kick Off National Nutrition Month, Award-Winning Registered Dietitian Toby Amidor Shares Tips for Making Your Protein Intake Count

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This March marks the 44th year that Americans will observe National Nutrition Month®, a campaign from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics focusing on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits.

This year, almost half of U.S. adults—49%—are resolving to eat more protein, per survey findings from a December 2023 consumer poll conducted by Harris Poll and 1440 Foods. Yet, according to award-winning registered dietitian Toby Amidor, most American adults already consume enough daily protein—they're just doing it wrong.

"While the latest data from the Dietary Guidelines for Americans indicates that most adults meet their daily recommended amount of protein, they may be eating too much in one sitting to maximize protein synthesis," said Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN, " Research shows that consuming consistent, moderate amounts of protein through the day is the best way to maximize protein absorption and maintain your muscle mass and function."

According to Amidor, an advisor and partner to lifestyle nutrition line Pure Protein , most adults should aim for about 20-30 grams of protein per sitting to maximize protein synthesis and choose snacks that provide around 10-15 grams of protein to help curb hunger and meet their daily nutritional goals.

"Getting enough protein at each sitting doesn't mean you need to restrict yourself to a diet of only egg whites, chicken, and nuts, thanks to the variety of high-quality ready-to-consume shakes, bars, and snacks that complement your diet and make pacing out your protein intake both convenient and tasty," said Amidor. "I often recommend Pure Protein ready-to-drink shakes and bars as a perfect grab-and-go option, because they contain between 20-30 grams of high quality, complete proteins that your body needs to support hormones, enzymes, skin, hair, immune cells, muscles, and other tissues."

While it can be easy to sabotage your diet by turning to empty-calorie chips, crackers, or candy bars for a midday graze, Amidor suggests a simple and delicious snack swap such as Pure Protein's savory Popped Crisps or Cheesy Crackers, which deliver 10-12 grams of protein per bag and taste like a treat—a little win that can make a big difference in how you feel."

Says Amidor, "National Nutrition Month serves as a reminder that it's never too late to make a few simple changes that will get your diet back on track. Whether you're hoping to lose weight without losing muscle, maintain a healthy weight, or gain muscle mass and strength, remember to pace your protein intake throughout the day and turn to snacks that can help you reach your healthy eating goals."

