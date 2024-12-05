Meta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Meta

Dec 05, 2024, 16:45 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of the company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on December 27, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2024.

Contacts

Investors:
Kenneth Dorell
[email protected] / investor.fb.com

Press:
Ryan Moore
[email protected] / about.fb.com/news/

SOURCE Meta

