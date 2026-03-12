RWE Accelerates U.S. Growth with €17 Billion Planned Investment Over Next Six Years and Strategic Expansion into Flexible Gas Generation

RWE reaffirms commitment to U.S. investment and plans to add 9 GW of new net capacity by 2031 to support America's growing power needs

Flexible gas generation will complement RWE's 13 GW U.S. renewables and battery storage portfolio

RWE will leverage secured U.S. interconnection to add gas capacity

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RWE today announced the addition of flexible, gas-fired power generation to its U.S. portfolio, strengthening the company's ability to meet soaring electricity demand with scalable power solutions. The addition of flexible, dispatchable generation capacity will complement RWE's large, growing U.S. renewable energy and battery storage offering, positioning the company to continue to deliver fast, reliable and affordable power safely to customers and communities.

The announcement comes as part of RWE's global corporate strategy update, which affirmed the company's global investment plans of €35 billion net from 2026 through 2031 – of which €17 billion net is allocated to enable growth in the United States.

RWE plans to leverage already-secured grid interconnections to add firm capacity on an accelerated timeline. The company is developing a pipeline of 15 natural gas peaking projects across target markets in MISO, WECC, PJM and ERCOT and will provide customized power solutions combining renewables, storage and gas.

Andrew Flanagan, CEO, RWE Americas: "With our plans to add 9 gigawatts of new net capacity to the grid in the next six years, RWE Americas is stepping up to meet the country's rapidly rising demand for reliable and affordable electricity. Alongside our growing renewable energy and storage portfolio, integrating flexible gas generation into our U.S. business strengthens our ability to serve customers and communities while enabling world-leading technology and economic growth. RWE Americas is proud to be delivering for America's economy and contributing to the goals of abundant, affordable American energy."

RWE has built a leading U.S. energy business with a strong pipeline across wind, solar and battery energy storage in the U.S. from coast to coast, with 13 GW of assets in operations. In 2025 alone, RWE created over 3,500 construction jobs and committed more than $500 million toward local tax revenue and community benefits.

This extensive renewable energy and battery storage portfolio will now be complemented with flexible gas capacity. RWE will pursue flexible generation through a combination of co–located energy campuses, standalone resources, and other strategic opportunities to meet market needs.

Energy campuses can co-locate multiple energy generation, storage, and energy infrastructure assets, integrated to operate as a coordinated system. Deployed together, renewables and gas capacity can optimize land use, share infrastructure, and improve energy reliability and efficiency allowing for speed to power and specific customer needs.

Sam Eaton, SVP & Chief Development Officer, Flexible Generation Solutions, RWE Americas: "The U.S. power system is undergoing rapid change. Our customers are demanding fast, reliable, affordable and clean energy solutions to enable breakthrough technological advances and economic growth. Pairing flexible generation with our significant renewable and storage footprint strengthens RWE's ability to offer 24/7 power solutions to our partners while improving the affordability of energy for all customers."

RWE brings decades of experience developing, constructing and operating flexible gas generation, with nearly 16 GW of gas-fired capacity across Europe. This global foundation gives RWE the engineering, development, commercial and procurement capabilities needed to deliver flexible units quickly and efficiently in the U.S.

For more information, visit americas.rwe.com.

RWE in the US

RWE Americas, a subsidiary of RWE, is a US-based energy company that is helping to meet the growing demand for energy across the United States. Backed by RWE's 125-year global legacy of managing diverse power assets, RWE Americas operates approximately 13 GW of power projects across 27 states. With a talented workforce of 2,000 employees, RWE Americas develops, constructs and operates wind, solar and battery storage projects that safely deliver affordable, reliable electricity to our customers. Committed to responsible development, RWE Americas invests in local and rural communities, creating jobs and partnering with stakeholders to support and strengthen the places where we live and work.

SOURCE RWE