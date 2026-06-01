Meta Integration Technology Launches Public Preview of MetaKarta Semantic Hub -- Governed Business Logic, Compiled Natively Across the Enterprise Data Estate

The metadata management platform built on 30 years of OEM infrastructure now compiles governed definitions natively into every database, BI tool, and AI system — no middleware, no runtime dependency, no lock-in

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaKarta, the enterprise metadata management platform, today announced the public preview of Semantic Hub, a compiler that builds and deploys governed business logic into the native formats of target systems and tools in the data estate.

Enterprise data teams share a common problem: the same metric means different things in different systems. Revenue in Salesforce doesn't match revenue in Snowflake. The Power BI definition diverges from the Tableau definition. AI outputs can't be trusted because the definitions feeding them were never governed. Teams spend cycles reconciling numbers instead of using them. The root cause is that business logic is defined once per platform, governed nowhere, and enforced by nobody.

Unlike runtime semantic layers that intercept queries and introduce middleware into the data path, Semantic Hub compiles governed definitions into native artifacts: Snowflake Semantic Views, Databricks Metric Views, Power BI TMDL, Tableau logical data models, LookML, and more. The governed source definitions remain managed in Semantic Hub, while the compiled artifacts are deployed directly into the native formats of each target warehouse, BI tool, and AI consumption layer. There is no MetaKarta engine in the live query path.

The result: a single governed definition — authored once, version-controlled, with full lineage tracing its origin — compiled natively into every system that consumes it. Metric drift is reduced at the source, reconciliation cycles shrink, and teams gain a governed foundation for BI and AI. AI grounding becomes more trustworthy because agents and applications can draw from the same governed source as every BI report and data warehouse query.

Semantic Hub operates in three phases: importing existing BI semantic assets for reverse-engineering, modeling governed definitions in a shared repository, and compiling natively into each target platform's format. The capability is built on the same shared metadata repository as MetaKarta's data lineage, catalog, and governance capabilities — meaning governed definitions are connected to the lineage that traces their origin and the stewardship records that document their change history.

"Enterprise data teams are fighting two versions of the same problem: metric drift across BI environments and AI systems being fed raw schema instead of governed business context," said Christian Bremeau, CEO of MetaKarta. "Semantic Hub closes that gap by turning governed definitions into native artifacts that can be deployed across warehouses, BI tools, and AI systems. The result is business logic that is authored once, governed centrally, and enforced where it is consumed."

MetaKarta is built by Meta Integration Technology, Inc., whose metadata engine has been embedded inside IBM, Informatica, Microsoft, Oracle, and more for nearly 30 years. The platform includes 400+ native connectors and parser-based, column-level lineage computed from actual code artifacts, not inferred from runtime logs.

Public Preview Access

Enterprise data teams can request access to the Semantic Hub public preview through this sign-up form.

About Meta Integration Technology

Meta Integration Technology, Inc. (MITI) is a pioneer in metadata integration, semantic modeling, and data lineage with decades of experience serving global enterprises and technology providers. MITI's technology is embedded in products from leading data and analytics vendors and powers MetaKarta, its enterprise platform for metadata-driven data management.

SOURCE Meta Integration Technology