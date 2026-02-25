Meta to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) today announced that Susan Li, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 4, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast and replay will be available on Meta's Investor Relations website at: http://investor.atmeta.com.

Disclosure Information
Meta uses the investor.atmeta.com and meta.com/news websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page (facebook.com/zuck), Instagram account (instagram.com/zuck) and Threads profile (threads.net/zuck) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Meta
Meta is building the future of human connection, powered by artificial intelligence and immersive technologies. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward experiences that foster deeper connections and unlock new possibilities.

