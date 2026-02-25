Meta to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) today announced that Susan Li, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 4, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast and replay will be available on Meta's Investor Relations website at: http://investor.atmeta.com .

Disclosure Information

Meta uses the investor.atmeta.com and meta.com/news websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page ( facebook.com/zuck ), Instagram account ( instagram.com/zuck ) and Threads profile ( threads.net/zuck ) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

