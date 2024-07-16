Metabolon Expands Library to Include 70 Pesticides, Advancing Human Exposome Insights through Metabolomics

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announced the expansion of its metabolite library to include 70 pesticides, strengthening the company's ability to provide comprehensive environmental exposure insights via metabolomics analysis.

Nearly two billion people are involved in agriculture globally, many of whom are exposed to pesticides on a regular basis. More than one billion pounds of pesticides are applied annually in the United States, while global usage is around 5.6 billion pounds per year. However, there is a limited understanding of how repeated pesticide exposure impacts human health and reproductivity. Unlike other multiomics solutions, metabolomics is uniquely suited to offer valuable insights for researchers seeking to understand the exposome – metabolomics not only reveals which pesticides we've been exposed to but can also help assess the degree to which these pesticides impact our health.

"Employing metabolomics to measure the exposome results in a better understanding of the collective health effects of environmental chemicals, including pesticides," said Ro Hastie, President & CEO at Metabolon. "Our latest library expansion underscores our commitment to advancing metabolomics research and providing our customers with unique insights into the exposome."

With this library expansion, Metabolon extends its coverage of exposome-related molecules that can be identified with Level 1 certainty. These additions meaningfully bolster Metabolon's library, further enabling a unique and holistic view of the interaction between people and the chemicals to which they are exposed, encompassing industrial, pharmaceutical, food, bacterial, and fungal origins. For more information on Metabolon's industry-leading library, please visit https://www.metabolon.com/why-metabolon/identification/.

About Metabolon

Metabolon , Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With more than 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 3,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is powered by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics, that support customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only 'omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

SOURCE Metabolon, Inc.