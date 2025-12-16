MetaComp and Stable Join Forces to Redefine Cross-Border Payments with Stablecoins

Partnership integrates StableChain into MetaComp's StableX™ Network to deliver faster, more transparent, and compliant global fund flows.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the recent launch of its StableX Network at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2025 and its partnership announcement with USDT0, MetaComp Pte. Ltd. ("MetaComp"), a Major Payment Institution and Digital Payment Token service provider licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has entered into a strategic collaboration with Stable, a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain optimised for stablecoin adoption and cross-border payments.

Stable operates a high-throughput "StableChain" network powered by USDT that offers sub-second block finality, full EVM compatibility, and native integration with LayerZero-based tokens such as USDT0. By adopting USDT as its native gas token, StableChain enables seamless, cost-efficient settlement, laying the foundation for programmable payments and tokenised financial infrastructure at scale. This stablecoin-native design helps unify fragmented payment rails, enabling businesses to operate with the speed, certainty, and cost consistency required in modern global commerce.

Through this collaboration, MetaComp will integrate StableChain into its StableX™ Network, powered by a proprietary cross-border FX and liquidity-routing platform, the StableX Engine, and a real-time compliance and crypto/fiat integrated web 2.5 AML/CFT risk engine, the VisionX Engine. This integration will enable MetaComp's StableX™ Network to further expand its reach and support real-world payments across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, Europe, and South America. By combining the speed and efficiency of Stable with the compliance-first design of MetaComp's StableX infrastructure, the partnership will simplify global fund flows, enhance transparency, and reduce costs for businesses.

The partnership also introduces new capabilities for asset conversion and institutional-grade liquidity. Users within MetaComp's ecosystem will be able to convert seamlessly between USDT0 and XAUt0 tokens on StableChain, supporting both payments and inflation-hedging wealth management. The latter will be delivered through Alpha Ladder Finance Pte Ltd (ALFin), MetaComp's affiliated company and a Capital Markets Services (CMS) licensee and Recognised Market Operator (RMO) under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This integration strengthens MetaComp's StableX Network proposition by bridging regulated fiat infrastructure with compliant digital asset flows.

In parallel, the collaboration enhances the compliance and risk-management layer across the network. MetaComp's VisionX Engine — a real-time, AI-driven KYT and behavioural risk-intelligence system — will be extended via API to interoperate with Stable's monitoring infrastructure. This enables end-to-end AML/CFT traceability, ensuring that stablecoin-based fund flows meet institutional and regulatory standards across multiple jurisdictions. Both organisations will co-develop advanced on-chain AML/CFT controls, further strengthening industry standards for compliant stablecoin adoption.

As part of the agreement, both USDT0 and XAUt0 will be listed on MetaComp's Client Asset Management Platform (CAMP), providing institutional clients with broadened access to tokenised assets under a regulated framework. Stable will also be added to the StableX Engine's smart routing platform, where USDT0 may serve as a regional or corridor-specific intermediary asset to enhance settlement efficiency.

Beyond infrastructure, MetaComp and Stable will collaborate to promote the adoption of USDT0 and XAUt0 for cross-border payments, institutional liquidity management, and wealth solutions. Joint initiatives will focus on accelerating the shift from traditional settlement methods toward faster, transparent, and programmable digital fund flows.

Tin Pei Ling, Co-President of MetaComp, commented:

"Stablecoins are progressing from speculative tools to becoming increasingly integral to the backbone of global financial infrastructure. With the launch of the StableX Network and this new collaboration with Stable, we are building a regulated, interoperable ecosystem that delivers instant, transparent, and fully compliant settlement for businesses worldwide."

Brian Mehler, CEO of Stable, added:

"MetaComp's regulated infrastructure and institutional reach complement Stable's high-performance blockchain network. By integrating with the MetaComp's StableX platform, we are demonstrating how stablecoin-native systems can power programmable payments, efficient FX settlement, and compliant digital asset adoption at global scale."

About Stable

Stable is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for seamless financial transactions, powered by USDT as the native gas token. Its design prioritizes usability, reducing friction for end users by eliminating the need for volatile tokens for transaction fees. Ideal for global digital payments, remittances, and cross-border transactions, Stable enables virtually instant settlement, enhances capital efficiency, and creates a user-friendly ecosystem for developers and users alike.

Learn more at www.stable.xyz or follow us on Twitter @Stable

About MetaComp

MetaComp is a leading Singapore-headquartered Major Payment Institution (MPI) and Digital Payment Token (DPT) service provider licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act 2019. Operating on a P2B2C (platform-to-business/partners-to-clients) model, MetaComp provides regulated cross-border payments, FX and digital assets solutions to institutions, payment service providers, fintechs, and global enterprises. MetaComp is a subsidiary of Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd. (ALFin), which holds Capital Markets Services (CMS) and Recognised Market Operator (RMO) licences from MAS.

With a strong emphasis on compliance, security, and institutional-grade infrastructure, MetaComp delivers an end-to-end suite of digital finance solutions through its Client Asset Management Platform (CAMP), providing OTC and exchange trading, fiat payment rails, on/off-ramp settlement, custody of digital tokens, and brokerage activities relating to DPTs. Its latest innovation, the StableX Network, is powered by the StableX Engine for FX and liquidity routing and the VisionX Engine, MetaComp's real-time AML/CFT and KYT intelligence system, enabling instant, transparent, and compliant multi-currency settlement.

Learn more at www.mce.sg or follow us on Twitter @MetaCompHQ

Media Contact:

M Group Strategic Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Stable