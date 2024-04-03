Metal Fabricators Earn FMA/CNA Awards for Safety Achievements

ELGIN, Ill., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA) and longstanding sponsor CNA are proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Safety Awards, which honor metal fabricators with outstanding achievements in safety in 2023.

FMA/CNA 2024 Safety Awards

The Safety Awards, open to all FMA Business members, highlight exemplary safety records and dedication to creating safe work environments. Applicants are evaluated for their safety performance in the preceding calendar year in exceeding the published Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) rate of OSHA-recordable incidents for their designated North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) codes.

Of special note, FMA usually offers Honorable Mention distinction to companies that report an injury and illness incidence rate equal to but less than 10% better than the published BLS rate for their NAICS code. However, all applicants scored better than this level in 2023, signifying members' perseverance in continuously improving safety protocols.

Awards will be presented at a recognition dinner on April 30 at the 16th annual FMA Safety Conference in Elgin, Ill.

Most Improved Safety Record Award

The 2024 Most Improved Safety Record Award will be presented to Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. - Vanderbilt North in Vanderbilt, Mich., for being the Safety Award winner with the greatest percentage of improvement over the prior year.

Safety Award of Merit

The 2024 Safety Award of Merit is presented to companies posting an injury and illness incidence rate for calendar year 2023 that exceeds the published BLS rate by 10% or more, based on their NAICS code. Companies receiving the 2024 Safety Award of Merit are:

BTD Manufacturing Inc. – Lakeville, Minn.

Capitol Stampings – Milwaukee

Carl A. Nix Welding Services Inc. – Poseyville, Ind.

Cleveland-Cliffs Tubular Components LLC – Walbridge, Ohio

Cleveland-Cliffs Tubular Components LLC – Columbus, Ind.

GH Metal Solutions (Airport Rd.) – Fort Payne, Ala.

GH Metal Solutions (Williams Ave.) – Fort Payne, Ala.

GSM Industrial – Lancaster, Pa.

Harco Metal Products Inc. – Valley Head, Ala.

Maloya Laser Inc. – Commack, N.Y.

Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. (Byron Center) – Byron Center, Mich.

Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. (Hazel Park) – Hazel Park, Mich.

Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. (North 66) – Defiance, Ohio

O'Neal Manufacturing Services – Cedar Falls, Iowa

O'Neal Manufacturing Services – Greensboro, N.C.

O'Neal Manufacturing Services – Indianapolis

O'Neal Manufacturing Services – Louisville, Ky.

O'Neal Manufacturing Services – Pittsburgh

Precision Build – Tampa, Fla.

Precision Build (Port Facility) – Gibsonton, Fla.

Richards Sheet Metal Works Inc. – Ogden, Utah

SafeRack LLC (SixAxis LLC) – Andrews, S.C.

Standard Iron & Wire Works – Sauk Centre, Minn.

Safety Award of Honor

The 2024 Safety Award of Honor is presented to companies having perfect safety records—no recordable injuries or illnesses for calendar year 2023. Companies receiving the 2024 Safety Award of Honor are:

651 Vanner Inc. – Hilliard, Ohio

Allegheny Steel Distributors Inc. – Indianola, Pa.

Atlas Metal Works LLC – South Windsor, Conn.

Buhler Aeroglide Corp.– Cary, N.C.

Eskay Metal Fabricating – Buffalo, N.Y.

Etna Products Inc. – Chagrin Falls, Ohio

Feralloy Corp. (Gallatin Division) – Ghent, Ky.

GH Metal Solutions – Huger, S.C.

Ludlow Manufacturing Inc. – Waukegan, Ill.

Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. (Greenville) – Greenville, Miss.

Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. (Keller Warehouse) – Defiance, Ohio

Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. (Vanderbilt North) – Vanderbilt, Mich.

Nova Group Inc. – Napa, Calif.

O'Neal Manufacturing Services – Houston

Precision Build (Field Division) – Gibsonton, Fla.

Precision Tank – Athens, Ill.

Precision Tank – Humboldt, Iowa

Precision Tank – Ligonier, Ind.

Precision Tank – Springfield, Ill.

Standard Iron & Wire Works – Monticello, Minn.

Superior Joining Technologies Inc. – Machesney Park, Ill.

T.J. Snow – Chattanooga, Tenn.

Rusty Demeules Award for Safety Excellence

The Rusty Demeules Award for Safety Excellence recognizes outstanding dedication to fostering a culture of safety within a company. Named after Rusty Demeules, a former FMA volunteer renowned for his commitment to safety, this award celebrates those who go above and beyond to prioritize safety in the workplace.

The top two applicants will be revealed in April, and during the education sessions of the Safety Conference they will have the opportunity to showcase the success that makes them worthy finalists. The winner and honorable mention for this prestigious award will be announced during the recognition dinner on April 30.

For more information on the awards program, the Safety Conference, or FMA membership, please call 888-394-4362.

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 120 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For more information, please visit cna.com.

About FMA

The Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA) supports the workforce lifecycle in the metal fabricating industry by bringing awareness of manufacturing careers to the next generation, helping metal fabricators to hone their skills, and engaging them through conferences and tradeshows. Founded in 1970, FMA is a co-founder and co-sponsor of FABTECH, the industry's leading tradeshow, and the publisher of The Fabricator, The Tube and Pipe Journal, The Welder, The Fabricator en Español, Canadian Metalworking, and Canadian Fabricating & Welding.

CONTACT: Stephanie Corona, [email protected]

SOURCE Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, Int'l (FMA)