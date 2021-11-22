Metal Sawing Machine Market size to grow by USD 519.5 Mn | Driven by rising demand for metal parts from end-users | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increasing demand for metal parts in major end-user industries and rising industrial automation globally will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Metal Sawing Machine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Automotive



General Machinery



Aerospace And Defense



Marine



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

The demand for metal sawing machines was significant from the automotive industry. This can be attributed to the need for cost-effective manufacturing of automotive parts and components in the automotive industry. In terms of geography, the market will offer maximum growth opportunities for metal sawing manufacturers in APAC. The region currently holds 67% of the global market share. China and Japan are the key markets for metal sawing machines in APAC.

Metal Sawing Machine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the metal sawing machine market include Akiyama Machinery Co. Ltd., AMADA Co. Ltd., Bekamak Band Saw Machines, Cosen Saws International Inc., Ernest Bennett (Sheffield) Ltd., EVERISING MACHINE CO., KASTO Maschinenbau GmbH and Co. KG, Multicut Machine Tools, Simon Mohringer Anlagenbau GmbH, and The L.S. Starrett Co.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

Market trends such as the growing market for fabricated metal products is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as fall in commodity prices reducing demand for scrap may threaten the growth of the market.

Metal Sawing Machine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist metal sawing machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metal sawing machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metal sawing machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal sawing machine market vendors

Metal Sawing Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 519.50 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.32 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akiyama Machinery Co. Ltd., AMADA Co. Ltd., Bekamak Band Saw Machines, Cosen Saws International Inc., Ernest Bennett (Sheffield) Ltd., EVERISING MACHINE CO., KASTO Maschinenbau GmbH and Co. KG, Multicut Machine Tools, Simon Mohringer Anlagenbau GmbH, and The L.S. Starrett Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio