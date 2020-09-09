Metallic™ Launches New eDiscovery and GDPR Compliance Features, Adds Support for More Microsoft Workloads

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced enhancements to Metallic™, Commvault's enterprise-grade SaaS data protection portfolio. These new features include support for a range of new workloads and compliance needs, including expanded support for Microsoft applications, advanced eDiscovery capabilities, and compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) – the toughest security and privacy law in the world.

Building on its strategic partnership with Microsoft, Metallic is leveraging the durability, security, and scalability of Azure PaaS, native services, and Azure Blob Storage to deliver simple SaaS-based cloud data protection that customers trust. Providing a solution with high performance and infinite scale for companies of all sizes, Metallic is able to deliver world-class data protection for on-prem, cloud-native, and SaaS workloads, including new support for Microsoft Hyper-V, Azure Blob storage and Azure Files.

Not only does Metallic now feature expanded support for Microsoft workloads, it is now going beyond backup and into Intelligent Data Management with new eDiscovery capabilities coming later this month for both Office 365 and endpoint data. With eDiscovery, Metallic provides easy, intuitive ways for customers to search and export data for regulatory and organizational compliance. Through one singular, centralized search, Metallic customers can now pinpoint and uncover relevant and sensitive data across Office 365 and Endpoint workloads, with better speed and precision.

"Our goal is to be the trusted, enterprise-class SaaS solution for Intelligent Data Management. Our commitment to innovation is shining through as we continue to expand our portfolio with the simplest, cloud-based protection of mission critical workloads for existing Commvault customers and new customers alike," said Manoj Nair, General Manager, Metallic. "Not only do our customers benefit from the predictable costs of a SaaS consumption model, with Metallic they can eliminate infrastructure management, big capital expenditures and they can address local compliance requirements with cloud storage options."

Metallic™ Backup & Recovery is engineered to offer industry-leading data protection in support of customers' GDPR compliance efforts. To be GDPR compliant, companies must meet accountability, security, confidentiality, and resilience requirements. Metallic delivers the capability to monitor compliance policies and the amount and types of data stored, providing users with the expertise and capabilities to fulfill these stringent GDPR compliance obligations. Data protection solutions that are GDPR compliant help multi-national firms looking to store data in different parts of the globe.

Most recently, Metallic announced its availability in Australia and New Zealand, marking the first general availability of the SaaS portfolio outside of North America. Now, with the addition of GDPR compliance, Metallic has paved the way to begin expansion into European countries later this year.

In addition to availability of the Metallic portfolio in United States, Canada , Australia and New Zealand through partners like Perfekt and Nextgen, Microsoft Azure customers can now easily try and buy Metallic™ Endpoint Backup and Recovery and Metallic™ Backup and Recovery for Microsoft Office 365 on the Azure Marketplace leveraging their existing Microsoft Enterprise Agreements.

About Metallic™

Metallic™, A Commvault venture, was established to bring next-generation software-as-a-service (SaaS) data protection to the market, delivering Commvault's powerful core technology simply through the cloud. Together with its partners, Metallic offers a growing portfolio of SaaS backup and recovery solutions to help today's companies keep their data protected, compliant and safe from deletion, corruption and attack. Metallic operates as a division of Commvault and can be found at http://www.metallic.io.

About Commvault

Commvault is a worldwide leader in delivering data readiness, enabling customers to intelligently manage data with solutions that store, protect, optimize and use data. Commvault software automates mind-numbing IT tasks and makes data work harder for customers— so they can gain invaluable insights for their businesses. Commvault solutions work across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging the digital tools and procedures already in use. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

