Metallic Shines with Next Major Global Expansion of Award-Winning BaaS Solutions in Asia Pacific

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its most recent expansion into the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise leader in Intelligent Data Services across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, today announced that its award-winning Metallic™ Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions are now globally available across 30 countries, including in Asia, with portfolio availability in Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, and Singapore. Metallic is also now generally available in additional geographies through Metallic managed service provider (MSP) partners.

"As enterprises across APJ adopt cloud services faster than ever, the demand for agile, cloud-delivered data management to mitigate cyberthreats, ensure recoverability, and drive compliance is rising," said Manoj Nair, General Manager, Metallic. "With today's news, customers and partners around the globe now have access to Metallic's unmatched portfolio of cloud-native SaaS offerings to protect all major enterprise workloads at massive scale. Not only that, but Metallic also ensures customers won't be waiting up to 10 days for a restore – with unique flexibility to protect data close to the source – on-prem, in the cloud, or to the Commvault HyperScale X appliance."

Metallic provides simple, flexible, and integrated data protection for cloud and hybrid cloud workloads as opposed to point products that solve only part of the problem. Metallic's capabilities, including breadth of coverage for SaaS applications, endpoints, hybrid cloud datacenter workloads, and its unique SaaS Plus storage flexibility eliminate the need for disparate point solutions and siloed data. With simplified management, reduced infrastructure costs, and fast time to value for customers, Metallic provides quick and easy protection for all data with a simple, easy-to-use SaaS model.

Bringing Metallic innovations to more parts of the world is an ongoing priority for Commvault, as is constant innovation. Metallic recently added to its arsenal with all-new Metallic™ Backup for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Azure Active Directory protection solutions, and enhancements to the Metallic Cloud Storage Service. With the addition of Metallic Backup for Microsoft Dynamics 365, Metallic supports all three Microsoft cloud platforms – Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, and Azure.

"Ingram Micro is pleased to expand our relationship with Commvault to Asia and bring its high-performance, scalable Metallic SaaS cloud solutions to our customers and partners. Asia is a growing market for powerful SaaS solutions proven to effectively manage and protect business-critical data. We are thrilled to build on the success of our Commvault business and work together to create more value for our customers and partners in Asia and worldwide," said Diego Utge, EVP Global Group President, APAC, for Commvault distribution partner Ingram Micro Inc.

Commvault continues to dedicate much of its best talent to support the APJ region, most recently with the appointment of Kelly Chan as Area Vice President for Metallic Sales for APJ. As the new AVP for Metallic in the region, Chan has been appointed to lead the growth trajectory with a dedicated focus on expanding Commvault's Metallic footprint across APJ as customer requirements region-wide continue to shift to SaaS technologies.

Along with the countries announced today, in total Metallic is available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and more than a dozen countries across Europe through Commvault resellers and distribution partners.

For more information about Metallic's cloud-native data protection solutions and availability this quarter, please visit www.metallic.io.

About Metallic™

Metallic™, a Commvault venture, was established to bring next-generation SaaS data protection to market, delivering Commvault's powerful core technology simply through the cloud. Together with its partners, Metallic offers a growing portfolio of SaaS backup and recovery solutions to help today's companies keep their data protected, compliant, and safe from deletion, corruption, and attack. Metallic operates as a division of Commvault and can be found at http://www.metallic.io

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services Platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services Platform is available as software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, and software as a service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, every quarter, Metallic is doubling the number of customers who leverage it to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

