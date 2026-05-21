METAMAG Integrates Lanthanide Solutions to Secure the Materials That Secure the Nation

BOSTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metamagnetics Inc. (METAMAG), a veteran-owned defense technology company specializing in advanced RF and microwave solutions for mission-critical systems, today announced an agreement to integrate Lanthanide Solutions Inc. (LSI), a security-cleared rare earth element (REE) recycling, recovery, and magnet manufacturing company, as a wholly owned subsidiary. The integration advances METAMAG's powder-to-product strategy, establishing a fully domestic, vertically integrated platform spanning critical materials recovery, magnetic passive components, and RF system performance.

The agreement extends METAMAG's mission beyond electromagnetic spectrum dominance into the critical materials foundation that makes those capabilities possible. The company has built its reputation on advanced materials and RF solutions that enhance the performance, resilience, and survivability of mission-critical systems in contested environments. Through LSI, METAMAG extends that leadership upstream — into the secure sourcing and production of the rare earth materials essential to those same technologies.

Lanthanide Solutions brings a differentiated, non-mining approach to rare earth supply, leveraging defense-cleared end-of-life scrap streams and proprietary, low-waste recovery technologies to produce high-purity REE products. This model delivers faster time-to-material, full traceability, and a substantially reduced environmental footprint relative to conventional mining and offshore processing.

"Modern defense systems depend on both spectrum dominance and materials sourcing independence," said Dr. Vincent Harris, Founder and CEO of METAMAG and Founder of LSI. "With this agreement, we are aligning those two realities — ensuring that the United States not only leads in advanced RF technologies but controls the materials supply chains that underpin them."

The agreement directly addresses national security vulnerabilities tied to foreign dominance of rare earth mining, refining, and magnet production. By integrating LSI's circular materials platform with METAMAG's advanced magnetics and RF technologies, the combined organization establishes a secure domestic pipeline from material recovery to mission-ready systems.

STRATEGIC SIGNIFICANCE

End-to-end security: Domestic control from critical materials recovery to deployed RF and microwave systems

Domestic control from critical materials recovery to deployed RF and microwave systems Spectrum and supply chain dominance: Advanced electromagnetic capabilities backed by assured, traceable materials access

Advanced electromagnetic capabilities backed by assured, traceable materials access Rapid deployment model: Scalable, non-mining approach accelerates time-to-production for critical materials

Scalable, non-mining approach accelerates time-to-production for critical materials Defense-first alignment: Immediate compliance with DoD requirements for traceability, security clearance, and qualification

Immediate compliance with DoD requirements for traceability, security clearance, and qualification Sustainable innovation: Circular recovery model reduces environmental and geopolitical risk

METAMAG will initially focus on defense and aerospace markets for rare earth materials, where qualification barriers and security requirements create immediate differentiation. The platform is designed to expand into adjacent sectors including clean energy, electric vehicles, communications, and advanced electronics.

"METAMAG has always been about solving the hardest problems in contested environments — whether in the electromagnetic spectrum or in the supply chains behind it," said Lee Burns, President of METAMAG. "With LSI, we are building a new category of capability: vertically integrated, secure materials-to-systems innovation."

The combined organization will continue to operate from Massachusetts, deepening partnerships with leading research institutions and defense stakeholders to accelerate innovation and deployment. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Metamagnetics Inc. (METAMAG) METAMAG is a veteran-owned advanced materials and RF technology company headquartered in Massachusetts, specializing in microwave and electromagnetic solutions that enhance the performance of mission-critical defense, surveillance, and communications systems. The company's innovations enable resilient operation in complex and contested spectrum environments.

About Lanthanide Solutions Inc. (LSI) Lanthanide Solutions Inc. is a veteran-led, security-cleared rare earth element recycling, recovery, and magnet manufacturing company delivering a fully domestic, circular supply of high-purity critical materials. Headquartered in the Greater Boston area, LSI strengthens U.S. national security through materials independence — guided by its mission: "Securing the Materials that Secure the Nation."

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SOURCE Metamagnetics