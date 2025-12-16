MPM Medical Expands U.S. Manufacturing Capabilities, Acquires FDA 510(k) for Surgical and Advanced Wound Care Collagen

New production capacity strengthens MPM Medical's position as a leading U.S. manufacturer and follows the company's recent launch of collagen at-home wound care kits

MESQUITE, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MPM Medical today announced a major expansion of its U.S. manufacturing capabilities with the acquisition of a full collagen manufacturing platform and the associated FDA 510(k) clearance for surgical collagen devices. This expansion significantly enhances MPM Medical's ability to serve advanced wound care, surgical, and private-label partners with high-quality, American-made collagen products.

This announcement follows last week's national press release introducing MPM Medical's Collagen At-Home Wound Care Kits and Proprietary Wound Care Portal, reinforcing the company's strategy to expand both its digital and manufacturing infrastructure in support of clinicians, health systems, and patients nationwide.

Beginning January 1, 2026, the company's collagen production will operate out of MPM Medical's 100,000 sq. ft. FDA-registered facility in Mesquite, Texas. The expansion includes advanced collagen processing technology, USP-grade compounding, and several high-capacity lyophilizers—dramatically increasing output for both branded products and growing private-label demand.

Expanded Collagen Portfolio

MPM Medical's collagen portfolio now includes:

All collagen is U.S.-made, non-hydrolyzed, and derived from Type I bovine sources without added chemicals or chemical crosslinking—resulting in naturally low-endotoxin, low-pH, and highly biocompatible formulations suitable for surgical environments.

U.S.-Based Manufacturing Built for Scale

MPM Medical's enhanced Mesquite, Texas manufacturing campus features:

Class 8 cleanrooms

Advanced lyophilizers

FDA device-registration

cGMP compliance

Full microbiology and analytical testing labs

Converting, packaging, sterilization, and regulatory support

End-to-end private-label manufacturing solutions

"With supply chain instability and rising global manufacturing costs, the healthcare market is demanding trustworthy, U.S.-made collagen more than ever," said Marissa Ransdell, MBA, WCSP, Director of Marketing at MPM Medical. "This expansion positions MPM Medical to meet that demand with higher quality control, reduced lead times, and unmatched flexibility for private-label partners."

"By bringing surgical and wound care collagen manufacturing fully in-house, we can innovate faster, scale production responsibly, and provide our partners with reliable, FDA-cleared solutions," said Sudheer Kancherla, Chief Executive Officer. "This is a major milestone not just for MPM Medical, but for every clinician and company seeking dependable, American-made collagen."

Private-Label and OEM Opportunities

MPM Medical is now accepting inquiries from:

Surgical centers and hospitals

Wound care distributors

OEM device manufacturers

International healthcare organizations

To explore private-label manufacturing or transition existing collagen products to U.S.-based production, visit mpmmed.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact: Marissa Ransdell, MBA, WCSP Marketing Director [email protected] 972-893-4049

About MPM Medical LLC

MPM Medical is a U.S.-based manufacturer of advanced wound care and surgical collagen products dedicated to delivering Medical Products That Matter™ . Its expanding portfolio includes MetaMatrix™ Collagen Powder, ACM™ Surgical Collagen Pads, TripleHelix™ Advanced Wound Care Collagen Powders, Pads, and Ropes, ExcelSAP™ Silicone Super Absorbent Dressings, TriSAP™ Silicone-Silver Super Absorbent Dressings, DrySAP™ Super Absorbent Dressings, RegeneCare™ HA 2% Lidocaine Hydrogel, and the full SilverMed™ antimicrobial product family.

MPM Medical's Mesquite, TX campus provides full-service FDA-registered manufacturing, inclusive of collagen compounding, converting, packaging, sterilization, private-label production, and regulatory support from concept through commercialization. Learn more at mpmmed.com.

