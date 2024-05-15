MetaRouter Launches "ACCELERATE" to Expedite the Move to Server-Side Data Collection, Driving Rapid Impact and Enhanced Data Privacy

DENVER, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaRouter, the trailblazer in Server-Side Tag Management and real-time event management, is proud to announce the launch of ACCELERATE, a pre-packaged solution designed to simplify and expedite the transition to server-side data collection.

First-party data provides invaluable insight into visitor behavior and can inform ultra-personalized interactions, including ads, and deliver significantly better user experiences (UX). However, many businesses struggle to harness the value of their first-party customer data from their digital properties. This is because client-side event collection is notoriously complex, often requiring the addition of new SDKs, resulting in extensive coding efforts and lengthy IT projects. Furthermore, browser restrictions limit data collection and analytics effectiveness, and privacy considerations dissuade data requests.

MetaRouter's ACCELERATE program streamlines implementation timelines while reducing technical debt and data privacy risks. It is purpose-built for organizations seeking higher signal density from their web properties, SIs looking to round out their digital data solution design, or technology companies needing resilient event collection to feed their product offerings.

MetaRouter has packaged over 5 years of integration best practices into pre-built playbooks designed to address common data collection use cases for the industry's most utilized CDPs, marketing platforms, identity spines, analytics platforms, and digital advertisers. By expediting the adoption of server-side data collection, ACCELERATE acts as a "server-side starter kit," helping companies fuel existing investments into customer-data-powered solutions already in place, or in flight, with more and better behavioral data.

"MetaRouter ACCELERATE is our answer to the challenges faced by businesses seeking to harness the power of server-side data collection quickly and effectively," said Jonathan von Abo, VP of Partners and Alliances EMEA at MetaRouter. "By providing a streamlined solution with pre-built 'playbooks,' we empower brands to accelerate their server-side journey and stay ahead of market dynamics, including new data privacy legislation."

As the premier Server-Side Tag Management tool enabling organizations to remove client-side code without compromise, MetaRouter delivers on the promise of privacy-centric, first-party, server-side data collection.

The MetaRouter platform drives value across three key pillars:

Increased Efficacy: The platform enables long-lasting, first-party cookies to enhance marketing and CDP visibility into and addressability of known and unknown visitors. This also improves measurement efficacy with more deterministic IDs without having to surface a large amount of browser details.

Improved Signal Density: ACCELERATE shifts event syndication from browsers to a first-party, privacy-centric platform, replacing client-side code to strengthen resilience against browser limitations on data proliferation. This approach maintains data governance while respecting user privacy, addressing concerns about measuring customer engagement and tracking ad efficacy.

Robust Integration Library: MetaRouter integrates with industry-leading tools, future-proofing clients' tech stack. With fully supported and customizable integrations that are built and maintained in house and simplified event data transformation with a user-friendly interface and " playbooks ," companies can quickly set up multiple integrations at scale.

These features have enabled MetaRouter users, including several Fortune 500 companies, to optimize their approach to data security and consent enforcement for over five years.

Customer data is the fuel for today's most advanced digital decisioning engines. With MetaRouter ACCELERATE, be prepared for tomorrow's customer data best practices today. The future of data management is messy, but with MetaRouter, companies have a best-in-class platform that helps de-risk data privacy exposure, prepare for evolving data privacy regulations, strengthen resilience against browser restrictions, and reclaim control of customer data.

For more information about MetaRouter ACCELERATE and how it can transform your business, please visit https://www.metarouter.io/.

About MetaRouter:

MetaRouter is revolutionizing server-side tag management for enterprises by tackling the biggest challenges head-on: from cutting through implementation complexity, reducing infrastructure costs, to ensuring adaptable payload control, governance, and data privacy. Our mission is to redefine the industry standard of Server Side Data infrastructure. Our mission? To set a new industry standard. With a relentless commitment to innovation and excellence, MetaRouter is the solution for organizations aiming to refine their digital presence and navigate the future of a privacy-centric, cookieless web. Choose MetaRouter and lead the way in digital optimization.

