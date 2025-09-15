Metavesco: ADHC Joins OTCfi Movement With Treasury Purchase

CUMMING, Ga., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO) today welcomed the announcement by American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC: ADHC) of its Digital Asset Treasury ("DAT") purchase of OTCfi tokens.

"This marks a huge first step in bringing a bigger spotlight to the OTC," said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco. "We're building OTCfi to become the digital asset treasury token of the OTC and a banner the community can rally behind, so credible stories break through, more retail joins the conversation, and more quality issuers get the attention they deserve."

ADHC commented:

"Adding OTCfi as our first treasury holding aligns perfectly with our vision. This is a small but meaningful addition to our balance sheet. We see OTCfi as more than just a token. It is a project designed to market and strengthen the OTC ecosystem itself."

OTCfi: Built to Rally, Built for the Future

Community first participation. Weekly live streams, AMAs, creator collabs, and shareable formats (one-pagers, reels, Spaces clips) designed to meet retail where they are and keep momentum compounding.





A neutral identity the Street can coordinate around: traders, holders, creators, and issuers pulling in the same direction to attract liquidity and attention. Attention that travels. Daily discovery via the soon-to-launch OTC Squawk, weekly Spaces, and community spotlights that surface credible catalysts and put under-followed issuers on stage.

"By stepping in early, ADHC has secured a position with real asymmetric upside if OTCfi performs the way we believe it can," Schadel added. "Their move shows vision. We expect it will push other OTC issuers to take a serious look at DAT strategies that can both strengthen their balance sheets and connect them directly to retail. In addition, Metavesco is in negotiations with ADHC to issue a call option for the purchase of additional OTCfi at strike price of $0.002 per token."

More information about the OTCfi project is available at otcfi.io, including options to purchase OTCfi tokens.

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including consumer packaged goods and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions.

