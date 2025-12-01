Metavesco Reduces Authorized Shares by 7.5 Billion

CUMMING, Ga., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), a diversified holding company and developer of the OTCfi ecosystem, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a significant reduction in the Company's authorized shares, decreasing the total authorized share count from 15 billion to 7.5 billion.

This reduction reflects the Company's continued commitment to disciplined governance, long-term shareholder alignment, and maintaining a capital structure that appropriately matches the Company's strategic direction.

Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco, commented, "The authorized share increase to 15 billion in 2024 was originally structured to support the forward split and a very large acquisition we were actively pursuing. When we ultimately made the decision to walk away from that acquisition, those additional shares were no longer necessary. Our stock is up over 100% since the last forward split, and with the development work underway across our operating units and the OTCfi ecosystem, there is no justification for keeping such a large authorized share pool. Reducing it reinforces our commitment to responsible management and long-term shareholder alignment."

The reduction will be filed with the State of Nevada and reflected in the Company's corporate records.

This corporate action follows ongoing progress across Metavesco's portfolio companies, specifically the development of the OTCfi ecosystem and the upcoming ACCESS platform launch - Metavesco's purpose-built communication, data, and liquidity infrastructure for OTC issuers.

Schadel added:

"We are executing on multiple fronts, and we're building what I believe will become the infrastructure layer of the OTC. This authorized share reduction is a direct reflection of my confidence in that vision and commitment to protecting and enhancing shareholder value."

Metavesco has published a presentation illustrating the OTCfi ACCESS opportunity, which can be viewed here, highlighting a potential $1.08 billion valuation.

About OTCfi

OTCfi is the Community Token of the OTC, uniting traders, holders, and issuers to bring transparency, liquidity, and energy on-chain. OTCfi is built on Solana and designed to become the digital asset treasury token of choice for OTC issuers. Metavesco is developing a suite of tools within the OTCfi ecosystem for OTC issuers and investors. Learn more at otcfi.io.

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including consumer packaged goods and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE Metavesco, Inc.