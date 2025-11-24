Metavesco Unveils Transformational OTCfi ACCESS Platform and Strategic Roadmap During High-Impact Livestream Event

CUMMING, Ga., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), a diversified holding company and developer of the OTCfi ecosystem, today announced a series of material updates related to its corporate strategy, capital structure, and development roadmap for its OTCfi ecosystem during a livestream broadcast hosted by CEO Ryan Schadel. The full livestream is available for replay here:

https://x.com/CRyanSchadel/status/1992730226263310480?s=20

During the two-hour broadcast, Schadel provided extensive clarity on Metavesco's capital structure, growth initiatives, and the upcoming launch of OTCfi ACCESS, a purpose-built investor engagement and communications platform designed specifically for the 17,000+ companies trading on the OTC.

Major Announcements and Clarifications From the Livestream

→ OTCfi ACCESS: A Transformational IR + Communications Platform

One of the most significant updates was the detailed explanation of OTCfi ACCESS, expected to be the first commercial platform released within the OTCfi ecosystem.

ACCESS will give OTC-traded issuers:

Direct real-time SMS + email communication with shareholders

Shareholder data management

Automated updates and message tracking

Engagement analytics

A centralized, compliant investor communication hub

Schadel stated the platform solves critical structural problems across the OTC markets, where more than 17,000 companies currently lack standardized IR tools, liquidity support, or analyst coverage.

→ Business Model: High-Margin SaaS + Token Utility

ACCESS will operate under a dual-revenue model:

1. SaaS Subscription

Monthly subscriptions ranging from $2,500 to $15,000

An expected average of ~$3,000/mo per issuer

Target gross margins of ~90% due to software economics

2. Token Utility Requirement

Issuers will need to hold 2.5 million OTCfi tokens to access the platform

A seamless fiat-to- token onboarding rail will be built to simplify user experience and remove technical barriers to entry

Schadel noted that ACCESS alone represents a potential $43.2M ARR opportunity at 10% penetration of the OTC issuer universe, with a potential valuation of over $1 billion at a 25x multiple.

→ Ecosystem Expansion: Nexus, Pulse, and OTC Squawk

The livestream also outlined the broader OTCfi ecosystem being built under Metavesco:

Nexus: A lending and credit platform for OTC companies

A lending and credit platform for OTC companies OTC Squawk: A live morning news/markets broadcast exclusively for OTC investors

A live morning news/markets broadcast exclusively for OTC investors Pulse: The long-term vision for a licensed derivatives exchange for OTC equities

Each platform is designed to funnel economic activity and value back into MVCO as the parent company and developer.

Schadel noted the announced initiatives to date represent less than 1/3 of the development pipeline for the OTCfi ecosystem, implying there is much more to be announced.

→ MVCO Positioned for Aggressive Growth with Development of the OTCfi Ecosystem

Schadel emphasized:

MVCO is the developer of the entire OTCfi suite with support and expertise from BlaqClouds.io.

All platforms ultimately funnel value back into MVCO

Adoption of ACCESS, Nexus, OTC Squawk, and Pulse directly increases MVCO's strategic value

"If it's good for Metavesco, it's good for the entire OTC," Schadel said during the livestream.

→ Bitcoin Mining + Revenue Base

Metavesco continues to operate nearly $1 million in Bitcoin mining assets, producing daily BTC revenue and positioning MVCO with exposure to crypto infrastructure. Schadel reaffirmed his long-term bullish stance on Bitcoin and strategic mining expansion.

→ Clean Capital Structure & Zero Toxic Dilution

Schadel reiterated that Metavesco has not taken on any toxic convertible debt since he assumed control of the company in 2021.

MVCO's share count increased over time largely due to rewarding co-owners with two forward splits in the last 3 years, not dilution.

splits in the last 3 years, not dilution. The company retired 3.7 billion shares in January 2025 , reducing the effective share count.

, reducing the effective share count. All fundraising through the Reg A offering is common shares only, issued at a fixed price, unlike convertible debt structures common in the OTC.

Schadel emphasized that Metavesco's capital structure is among the cleanest in the OTC, with the majority of debt being related-party, low-interest, "vanilla" obligations.

Short Selling Commentary & Reg A Mechanics

Schadel believes MVCO stock has been targeted by short sellers attempting to pressure the company into lowering its Reg A price. He clarified:

Reg A shares are sold at a fixed price

Buyers incur significant fees, raising their effective cost basis to roughly .001 per share

Lowering the Reg A price would disproportionately reward short sellers

MVCO does not intend to reprice the offering lower

Replay the Livestream

The full near two-hour session can be replayed here:

→ https://x.com/CRyanSchadel/status/1992730226263310480?s=20

About OTCfi

OTCfi is the Community Token of the OTC, uniting traders, holders, and issuers to bring transparency, liquidity, and energy on-chain. OTCfi is built on Solana and designed to become the digital asset treasury token of choice for OTC issuers. Find out more at otcfi.io.

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including consumer packaged goods and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE Metavesco, Inc.