Metavesco Quarterly Net Income Soars to $1.78 Million on Crypto Gains

CUMMING, Ga., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), a diversified holding company and developer of the OTCfi ecosystem, today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025, highlighted by transformative revenue growth, a swing to positive stockholders' equity, and strong performance in its digital asset operations.

Net Income of $1.78 Million - Driven by Digital Asset Strength and Operational Expansion

Metavesco reported net income of $1,783,730, compared to a net loss of $(186,127) in the prior-year period. This marks one of the strongest quarters in company history.

A significant contributor was unrealized appreciation on digital assets following the adoption of ASU 2023-08, which now requires fair value reporting for digital assets. The Company recorded $2.24 million in unrealized gains during the quarter.

Balance Sheet Strengthened - Stockholders' Equity Improved by Over $2.1 Million

Metavesco ended the quarter with positive stockholders' equity of $1,008,226, compared to a deficit of $(1,138,004) at the end of June, a swing of more than $2.1 million in just three months.

Total assets increased from $528,976 to $3,284,901, reflecting both operational expansion and digital asset valuation gains.

Quarter Highlights

Revenue Soared 1,300% Year-Over-Year

Metavesco generated $515,379 in total revenue for the quarter, up from $36,752 in the same period last year. Growth was driven largely by the acquisition and expansion of Epic Labor's operations as well as increased mining and digital asset reward activity.

Temporary workforce services revenue grew to $403,654

Mining pool fees reached $111,594

Epic Labor Continues Strong Expansion

Epic Labor, Metavesco's wholly owned temporary staffing subsidiary, continued to scale up, contributing the majority of the Company's revenue for the quarter.

Temporary workforce services delivered $403,654 in topline revenue for the quarter, validating the Company's belief in the long-term potential of the staffing business.

Digital Asset Operations Generated Strong Gains

Mining pool fees increased to $111,594, and digital asset operations contributed materially to Metavesco's quarterly profitability, driven by increased activity, improved market conditions, and fair-value appreciation on the heels of the OTCfi ecosystem launch.

Management Commentary

"Metavesco delivered a breakout quarter that reflects the strength of our diversified model," said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco. "Epic Labor is scaling as planned. Our digital asset operations performed exceptionally well. And for the first time in years, we've crossed back into positive stockholders' equity.

These results reinforce our belief that Metavesco is positioned for long-term expansion across both traditional and digital business lines."

About Epic Labor

Epic Labor provides On-Demand blue collar temporary personnel to SMB's in light industrial, construction, hospitality, and retail industries. Epic Labor has four operating locations: Nashville and Knoxville, TN, Baltimore, MD, and Charlotte, NC, with more service locations scheduled to be launched. Learn more at epiclabor.com.

About OTCfi

OTCfi is the Community Token of the OTC, uniting traders, holders, and issuers to bring transparency, liquidity, and energy on-chain. OTCfi is built on the Solana blockchain and designed to become the Digital Asset Treasury token of choice for OTC issuers. Learn more at otcfi.io.

Contract Address: 66MH83n3jRqZMni87niTyKRoGbh9HxBkTm73sTRKpump

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including digital assets, DeFi, crypto mining including Bitcoin, and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions. Learn more at metavesco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE Metavesco, Inc.