Metavesco's Boring Brew Selected by Made by ApeCoin Accelerator Program

CUMMING, Ga., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK:MVCO), a web3 enterprise and digital asset innovator, is thrilled to announce that Boring Brew LLC, a member of our corporate family, has been selected as one of the 30 businesses to participate in the prestigious Made By ApeCoin Accelerator Program. This remarkable achievement underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in the specialty coffee industry.

The Made By ApeCoin Accelerator Program, funded by the ApeCoin DAO, is designed to provide financial support and resources to small businesses within the ApeCoin and Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) communities. As part of this initiative, Boring Brew will receive up to 20,000 APE tokens in direct funding, along with additional opportunities for secondary funding and unique contributions through Thank Ape.

"We are incredibly grateful to the ApeCoin community and the Thank Ape initiative for this amazing opportunity," said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco Inc. "This program will empower Boring Brew to innovate and grow, further enhancing our specialty coffee offerings. We can't wait to see the surprises Boring Brew will bring to the market, now powered by ApeCoin."

This milestone comes one year after Metavesco Inc. acquired Boring Brew LLC, marking a significant step in our journey to elevate the brand and its products. Over the past year, Boring Brew has continued to set new standards in the coffee industry with the most innovative packaging available in the market, and this latest achievement is a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence.

Thank you to the entire ApeCoin and Thank Ape communities for your support. We look forward to a year of exciting developments and breakthroughs as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible when specialty coffee meets web3.

For more information about Boring Brew, please visit boringbrew.com.

About Metavesco

Metavesco is a web3 enterprise and digital asset innovator. The Company generates revenue as a crypto liquidity provider via decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap, and the Company farms tokens via Proof of Stake protocols. The Company has bitcoin mining operations at hosted facilities in TX, KY and IA. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Company operates Boring Brew, a specialty coffee company utilizing owned and licensed NFT IP as unique packaging.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE Metavesco, Inc.