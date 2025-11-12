Metavesco's Epic Labor Delivers 40% Revenue Surge in October as Expansion Momentum Builds

CUMMING, Ga., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), a diversified holding company with operations in digital assets and traditional businesses, today announced sales results for its Epic Labor staffing subsidiary for the month of October 2025.

On a per-week basis, Epic Labor generated average revenue of $37,731 per week in October, compared to $33,583 per week in September, a 12.4% increase in week-to-week sales. The subsidiary's total top-line revenue rose from $134,332 in September to $188,659 in October, representing a 40% month-over-month increase. September included four weeks of operations, while October consisted of five.

"Epic Labor continues to scale as we grow our client base in the markets we serve," said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco. "We're seeing consistent week-over-week improvement as our branch teams execute on our mission to be the provider of choice for temporary staffing across the Southeast."

Epic Labor provides temporary staffing for construction, warehouse, hospitality, and event industries, offering general laborers, warehouse workers, banquet servers, and event staff. The company emphasizes fast placement, 24/7 service, and a two-hour replacement guarantee.

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including consumer packaged goods and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions.

