Method Communications Hires Former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan's Media Director, Jenna Kastan, as Director of Media Strategy

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Method Communications today announced the addition of two industry experts to elevate the agency's PR and marketing capabilities: Jenna Kastan, previously media director to former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, as director of media strategy and design veteran Jim Jackson as art director.

"We are thrilled to have Jenna and Jim on the team at this amazing point in Method's history," said Method CEO David Parkinson. "Today's media landscape is becoming more strained each day as companies vie for attention and market leadership. Jenna's unique expertise across media channels and Jim's proven impact on recognizable brands will greatly influence the excellent work we do for our clients."

A broadcast news veteran, Kastan brings a well-connected national media perspective to Method, having recently served as media director to former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan. Prior to her work on Capitol Hill, Kastan spent seven years at CBS This Morning in both New York and Washington DC. She held titles from Overnight Desk Assistant to Editorial Producer, covering breaking news, booking high-profile guests and producing a wide range of stories across the country.

"I'm excited to join one of the best storytelling agencies in the country; Method takes a fully immersive approach to convey the narrative of its clients, and it's the kind of environment I've been looking for," Kastan said. "I hope to use my background as a TV producer and media director to bring a unique perspective to Method and our clients. I want to contribute to making Method the go-to agency for challenger tech companies that want to develop and elevate their brands."

Jackson brings a wealth of graphic design, retail marketing, branding and digital communications knowledge to Method's marketing team. Prior to leading Method's design team, Jackson was the Group Creative Director at Periscope and the Managing Partner, Creative Director, at Boom Island, Inc. He has done award-winning creative work for Target, Best Buy, General Mills and DreamWorks, and he has also earned recognition from Graphis Design, Communication Arts Magazine and The Show, among others.

"The intersection of design with marketing and PR creates an unstoppable force to persuade, communicate and sell," Jackson said. "I'm thrilled to join Method in disrupting conventional approaches as we work with breakthrough brands, and I'm excited to help take our design and marketing capabilities to a new level of creativity and sophistication."

Method is the PR and marketing partner for challenger brands shaking up the status quo and market leaders facing challenges of their own. To learn more, visit methodcommunications.com or connect through LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

