Method Communications Opens Boston Office to Expand East Coast Presence

Cybersecurity practice leader Dave Heffernan to lead new office as agency builds on momentum across the region

BOSTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Method Communications today announced the opening of its new Boston office, marking a significant step in expanding its East Coast footprint. Located in Boston's Financial District, the office will be led by Executive Vice President Dave Heffernan, who will continue to lead Method's cybersecurity practice.

Boston offers a rare combination of deep technical innovation, a tech-driven economy, and a steady pipeline of top communications talent emerging from the region's premier universities. The city has long been a hub for breakthroughs in cybersecurity, biotech, fintech, and enterprise software, making it a natural fit for an agency known for translating complex technology into compelling narratives.

"Boston has been on our radar for a long time, and the timing is right," said David Parkinson, CEO of Method Communications. "It's a city that combines world-class innovation with a deep bench of communications talent, and adding Boston to our East Coast presence gives our clients even stronger regional support alongside our New York office. Dave is the ideal person to lead this expansion as we continue to build and recruit from the top universities in the area."

Heffernan joined Method in 2021 and has built the agency's cybersecurity practice into one of its fastest-growing verticals, working with clients to translate threat landscapes into compelling media narratives. Before joining Method, he rose through the Boston tech PR scene, which gave him deep familiarity with the local market, talent pool, and the technology companies driving the regional economy. He will continue to lead the cybersecurity practice while overseeing the new office.

"Boston is the perfect place for Method to plant another flag on the East Coast," said Heffernan. "We're building a team that reflects everything Method is known for — specialist expertise, a relationship-first approach, and the kind of strategic counsel that helps our clients win in highly competitive markets."

With seven team members already in the city, the agency plans to grow the Boston team meaningfully over the coming year, with active hiring underway for earned and new media relations experts across B2B, fintech and cybersecurity specialist teams.

The Boston opening builds on a period of significant expansion for Method, which grew 24% in 2025. So far in 2026, the company has added 12 team members and is on track to achieve 25% revenue growth. Recent moves include winning Salesforce as agency of record, launching dedicated practices in Corporate Communications and Answer Engine Optimization, and expanding leadership across its San Francisco and New York offices.

About Method Communications

Method is a global PR and marketing partner for challenger brands shaking up the status quo and market leaders facing their own challenges. We are cut from the same cloth as the innovative companies we represent. As entrepreneurs in our field, we know how to bring narratives to life and capture the spotlight, driving meaningful business outcomes.

SOURCE Method Communications