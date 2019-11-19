Method Communications Taps Former Lewis EVP Stephen Corsi to Boost Global Integrated Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Method Communications has hired Stephen Corsi, a long-time senior team member at Lewis Global Communications, as its newest executive vice president. Corsi joins Method in its San Francisco office, helping the agency continue to build out its global PR and marketing offerings as well as leading the agency's expansive enterprise team.

Corsi brings over 25 years of public relations and digital marketing experience, encompassing corporate and product strategy, social media, demand generation, creative design development and search marketing. Before joining Method, he served as EVP at Lewis where he successfully built its global digital marketing practice, working with a diverse group of tech clients including McAfee, BlackBerry, Splunk, Comcast and VMware.

"Method has recorded tremendous growth while remaining very people-focused, and the industry sees that the agency is doing something very different and impressive," Corsi said. "In today's business landscape, it's more important than ever for every member of a comms team to be able to look at any campaign with a holistic approach to PR and marketing, and I look forward to helping Method further expand its capabilities and increase our global tech presence."

With offices in San Francisco, New York City, Salt Lake City and London, Method has established itself as an agency partnering with some of the biggest names in tech, such as 1Password, Adyen, Facebook, Galileo, PagerDuty, Podium, RingCentral, Traeger and Vivint Smart Home. Acquired in 2018 by the global sport, entertainment and communications group Chime, Method partners with and supports award-winning European technology agency Harvard and customer advocacy specialists inEvidence .

"Since joining Chime, we are seeing tremendous momentum in building out a true global PR tech business, and Stephen will immediately add to the incredibly talented team we have in place," Method CEO David Parkinson said. "Stephen has proven expertise in leading teams and providing strategic guidance to clients. His new ideas and perspectives will be invaluable as we continue working with Harvard and inEvidence to offer a global solution and pursue major enterprise clients."

Earlier in his career, Corsi was a vice president at iCrossing, a leading digital advertising agency where he led their financial services vertical, serving such clients as Bank of America, USAA, Chase, Mastercard, Ally Bank, PNC Bank, AAA Insurance and Fidelity Investments. He also served as the chief marketing officer for First NLC Financial Services, a leading mortgage lender.

