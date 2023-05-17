Methodist Healthcare Auxiliary celebrates 90 years uplifting patients, healthcare staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare recently commemorated the 90th anniversary of its Methodist Healthcare Auxiliary with a celebration featuring a special blessing and remarks from the system's President and CEO, Dr. Michael Ugwueke, MPH, DHA, FACHE. The Auxiliary began in 1933 as a group of Methodist Church members, physicians' wives and friends of Methodist Hospital.

"The Methodist Auxiliary is one of our most cherished organizations," said Ugwueke. "Their role became essential in fulfilling our mission to improve the health and wellbeing of every patient who trusts us with their care."

The Auxiliary's members, best known as the "Pink Ladies," raise funds and donate their time to provide additional support to patients, families, caregivers and Methodist Le Bonheur staff.

"These incredible women serve as an extension of our Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare family," said Ugwueke. "Either with an encouraging word, bright smile or uplifting prayer, they represent our Power of One culture, rooted in the belief that one person can make a difference in the life of another."

In nine decades, Auxiliary members have fundraised more than $2.5 million for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, including $133K in the last five years alone. These funds enable the Memphis-based healthcare system to further invest in lifesaving equipment and capital projects, expand nursing education scholarship programs and provide additional comfort features in the Methodist University Hospital chapel.

"I hope their acts of selflessness and service encourage others to follow in their footsteps, ensuring the invaluable work of the Auxiliary continues well into the next century," said Ugwueke.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

