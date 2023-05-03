Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Adult Hospitals Rated Safest in Region

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare today announced all five of its adult hospitals received an "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national organization committed to the highest quality of patient safety standards in hospitals and outpatient surgery centers. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is the only hospital system to receive A ratings this period. Results of local hospitals can be viewed here.

"We take seriously our mission to deliver high-quality, innovative and compassionate care every day," said Methodist Le Bonheur President and CEO Dr. Michael Ugwueke. "Leapfrog's Spring grades reflect the outstanding and safe care we provided to patients during the last three year rating period, which includes the many peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare systems were truly tested during that time in ways previously unimagined. Earning all A's is a true reflection of our culture of collaboration, focus on continuous learning and unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality patient care."

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare voluntarily submits Leapfrog safety surveys to monitor and track against national healthcare industry standards and benchmarks.

"We are on a continuous journey to achieve increasingly higher levels of excellence," said Ugwueke. "We hold ourselves accountable to deliver the highest quality and safest care because our patients deserve nothing less than our very best."

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare often looks to other industry standards as a means to measure its progress. For example, the Memphis-based organization is the first healthcare system in Tennessee to earn full ISO 9001 Quality Management System certification, the gold standard in demonstrating best practices for delivering consistent patient care.

The healthcare network retains a strong performance on national Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) measures. In fact, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare's 2022 CMS Star ratings are best in the area for overall hospital quality. Methodist Olive Branch Hospital received a 5-star rating, the highest possible score, and is one of just two Mississippi hospitals to earn five stars, an accolade only 14% of hospitals in the U.S. receive.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare conducts specialized safety training for all Associates and pursues extensive and rigorous accreditations, certifications and designations that validate and reflect its commitment to improving patient care standards.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on preventing medical errors. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring. Leapfrog does not provide report cards for children's hospitals.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog nonprofit that assigns a letter grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance indicators that measure safety practices and presentation strategies.

To view Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare's full grade details and to access hospital safety tips, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter.

