Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announces partnership with Epic

Transition to 'Epic' aligns with system's mission to create a seamless experience for patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (MLH) is launching a digital transformation journey for patient care through a new partnership with electronic health record company, Epic.

MLH joins nearly 2,400 hospitals across the country in this transition to the Epic platform, which will align patients' electronic health records from every Methodist Le Bonheur care setting into one state-of-the-art digital platform as well as increase interaction between physicians, clinical staff and their patients.

"This advanced technology is an investment in our physicians, team members, patients and the communities we are privileged to serve. Whether patients are treated in an MLH minor med, a primary care office or one of our hospitals, physicians and care teams will have effortless and secure access to patients' records in Epic, across the care continuum," said Dr. Michael Ugwueke, president and CEO of MLH.

The Epic platform also allows families to access all of their healthcare information in one place – a single app - called MyChart. Patients will be able to check-in electronically for appointments, request prescription refills and directly message care team members, which empowers them to better manage their care.

"Epic allows for patients and physicians to have a seamless connection with each other – further delivering on our commitment to more personalized care and a better patient experience," said Monica Wharton, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at MLH.

MLH anticipates the Epic implementation process to be a multi-year journey. In the meantime, there will be no disruptions to patient care or staff workflows.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

