Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers free blood pressure checks in partnership with local barbershops

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare will begin offering free blood pressure screenings in partnership with Concorde Career College, Remington College and local north Memphis barbershops.

On select days at participating barbershop locations, trained students from Concorde Career College and Remington College will conduct blood pressure checks for those coming in for haircuts. Individuals who screen above or below normal range will be encouraged to follow up with their medical provider. In addition, educational material provided by the American Heart Association will be available on heart disease prevention and treatment.

Upcoming dates include the following:

June 17 and June 24

10 a.m . – 12 p . m .

Riley's Cutz located at 2733 Bartlett Blvd . in Bartlett , Tenn .

2 p . m . – 4 p . m .

Heavy Weight Cutz & Styles located at 3209 Coleman Road in Memphis , Tenn .

According to the Memphis-based healthcare system in their 2022 Community Needs Health Assessment, heart disease ranked as the number one leading cause of death in both DeSoto County, Miss., and Shelby County, Tenn.

A person's blood pressure changes throughout the day depending on physical activity, nutrition and other lifestyle choices. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, typically develops over time and results in a decreased supply of blood and oxygen reaching the heart.

Symptoms of high blood pressure can include severe headaches, chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath or trouble breathing, blurred vision, nausea and vomiting. Risk factors for developing hypertension increase with age, being overweight or obese, consuming a high-salt diet and physical inactivity.

Yearly blood pressure screenings are recommended for adults age 18 and older.

