Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare opens Gilda's Club location

The region's only location will provide emotional support and activities for cancer patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, in partnership with the largest professionally led cancer support nonprofit, Cancer Support Community, opened the newest location of Gilda's Club at the Methodist Cancer Institute on the campus of Methodist University Hospital in the Memphis medical district.

Established to honor the memory of Saturday Night Live cast member Gilda Radner, who passed away from ovarian cancer in 1989, Gilda's Club is a national support and resource program for cancer patients and their families. Gilda's Club includes a network of 175 locations across the world, reaching 1.6 million participants each year. As the only Gilda's Club location in the Memphis area, cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and loved ones can access free emotional support, healthy lifestyle activities, social engagement and education at no cost.

"The fear of cancer weighs heavy on the hearts and minds of our neighbors across the Mid-South," said Kathleen Forbes, MD, executive vice president of MLH's Academic Group, which includes Methodist University Hospital and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. "In addition to offering cutting-edge cancer treatment and exceptional clinical expertise, we are delighted to partner with the Cancer Support Community to support the emotional, physical and social wellness needs of all those facing cancer diagnoses, helping patients and families heal and thrive."

Oncology patients across the Mid-South, not just those receiving care at Methodist, can utilize Gilda's Club at the Methodist Cancer Institute for resources that focus on overall health and wellness.

For more information on Gilda's Club programming and activities, visit MethodistHealth.org/gildasclub.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

