Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare welcomes Joe Pantoliano to annual Mental Health Breakfast

Emmy Award-winning actor to headline May 2 event hosted by Foundation

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare will host its ninth annual Mental Health Breakfast on Tuesday, May 2, at the Hilton Memphis, and will feature a keynote address from well-known actor and producer Joe Pantoliano. This event benefits the Dennis H. Jones Living Well Network, a free behavioral health connection resource offered through Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare will host its ninth annual Mental Health Breakfast on Tuesday, May 2, at the Hilton Memphis, and will feature a keynote address from well-known actor and producer Joe Pantoliano. This event benefits the Dennis H. Jones Living Well Network, a free behavioral health connection resource offered through Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

Established in partnership with the Memphis-based healthcare system in 2009 to honor the memory of Memphian Dennis H. Jones, the Living Well Network connects people with behavioral health resources to address life challenges including depression, anxiety and substance abuse.

Pantoliano received an Emmy Award for his role in The Sopranos, and has appeared in more than 150 films and television shows including The Matrix, Bad Boys, Risky Business and The Goonies. During the breakfast, he will share his personal experience with depression and his work as a mental health advocate.

An optional educational breakout session will follow the program with licensed professional counselor Charles Winton, Jr., offering a deep dive into the mental health issues and stigmas facing men. Continuing education unit (CEU) hours will be offered for participation in both the keynote presentation and the breakout session.

Past breakfast speakers include missing persons advocate Elizabeth Smart, acclaimed actress Marlee Matlin and mental health advocate Patrick Kennedy.

Cigna is the presenting sponsor. Additional sponsors include Private Wealth Management, AmerisourceBergen, FedEx, Kenny Floor Covering, LLC, Lakeside Behavioral Health System and Shelby County Government.

For more information on the Living Well Network, visit TheLivingWellNetwork.org. To purchase event tickets, please visit MethodistHealth.org/livingwellbreakfast.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

SOURCE Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare