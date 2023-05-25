Hollywood actor, children's book author to headline Nov. 10 event hosted by Foundation

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare will host its 21st annual Methodist Healthcare Luncheon on Friday, Nov. 10 at The Peabody Memphis featuring a conversation with acclaimed actor and author Taye Diggs. This event benefits the Methodist Healthcare Foundation, the philanthropic extension of the Memphis-based healthcare system.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare welcomes Taye Diggs to annual Healthcare Luncheon Nov. 10, 2023

"Proceeds from our annual Luncheon allow Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare to further invest in clinical excellence, innovative technology and educational programs that enhance the health and wellness of our diverse and vibrant community," said Zach Pretzer, president of the Methodist Healthcare Foundation.

Diggs' nearly thirty-year career in the entertainment industry began in 1994 when he was part of the ensemble cast of the five-time Tony Award-winning play revival of Carousel. Known for his roles in How Stella Got Her Groove Back, The Best Man and Brown Sugar, Diggs has appeared in more than 30 films, numerous TV shows and half a dozen Broadway performances including Rent, Chicago and Wicked.

"Many people may not realize Taye is also a health advocate and child literacy ambassador," said Pretzer. "His efforts align so strongly with our healthcare system's community-based programs to improve childhood brain development and reading comprehension."

The healthcare system's partnership with web-based learning platform BookNook offers after-school and summer tutoring programs for first through third grade students. This program is made possible through a coalition of nonprofit organizations, churches, faith-based institutions, volunteers, teachers, families and Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

For Luncheon tickets or sponsorship information, visit MethodistHealthcare.org/Luncheon or call 901-478-0698.

Previous guest speakers of the Methodist Healthcare Luncheon include Jim Gaffigan, Laura Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, Leslie Odom, Jr., Andie MacDowell, Octavia Spencer, Rob Lowe, Sally Field, Laura Bush, Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

